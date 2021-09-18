United Nations Global Compact recognizes most engaged companies in 2021

37 Global Compact LEAD companies announced at start of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly
New York, NY, Sept. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UNITED NATIONS, New York, 19 September 2021 — The United Nations Global Compact is pleased to announce the companies from around the world who have been confirmed as Global Compact LEAD companies for demonstrating ongoing commitment to the UN Global Compact and its Ten Principles for responsible business and the Sustainable Development Goals.
The 37 Global Compact LEAD companies recognized today are the most engaged participants of the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative and represent each region of the world and 18 different industrial sectors.
“LEAD companies represent the highest level of engagement with the UN Global Compact,” said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. “Today more than ever, the world needs more companies with a passionate and operational commitment to a more equitable and sustainable future for all of us.”
To be eligible for LEAD recognition, companies must:
- Be a Participant of the UN Global Compact and have committed to its Ten Principles;
- Be a Participant in at least two Action Platforms to demonstrate engagement with the UN Global Compact and commitment to defining and fostering leadership practices in line with the Ten Principles and the Sustainable Development Goals;
- Submit or commit to submitting an Advanced Communication on Progress — an annual sustainability report detailing progress on implementing the Ten Principles.
The 2021 Global Compact LEAD companies are:
Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, Belgium
ARM, United Kingdom
BASF SE, Germany
Bayer AG, Germany
Braskem S.A., Brazil
China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation – SINOPEC, China
Colgate-Palmolive Company, United States of America
Charoen Pokphand Group Co.,Ltd. (C.P. Group), Thailand
Danone, France
Ecolab Inc., United States of America
Enel S.p.A., Italy
Eni S.p.A., Italy
Firmenich S.A., Switzerland
Global Green Chemicals, Thailand
Global Impact Initiative, Australia
H&M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Sweden
Iberdrola S.A., Spain
Jayco MMI, United States of America
Knoll Printing & Packaging, Inc., United States of America
Leonardo S.p.A., Italy
L’Oréal, France
McCormick & Company, United States of America
Moody’s Corporation, United States of America
Nestlé S.A., Switzerland
Novozymes, Denmark
Ørsted A/S, Denmark
Pernod Ricard, France
Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Italy
PJSC PhosAgro, Russian Federation
RELX, United Kingdom
Rosneft Oil Company, Russian Federation
Safaricom Limited, Kenya
Schneider Electric SE, France
Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, Japan
TotalEnergies S.A., France
Unilever, United Kingdom
UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Finland
The UN Global Compact’s three-day Uniting Business LIVE event will kick off Monday 20 September with the Private Sector Forum, hosted by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
