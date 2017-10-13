United Partners Advisory has been granted the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Baltic First North market

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-10-13 08:02 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Management Boards of Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius have decided on October 6, 2017 to grant United Partners Advisory OÜ the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Baltic First North (MTF) markets operated by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius as of October 13, 2017.

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.