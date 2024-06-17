NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced it will power the delivery of advertising on United Airlines’ inflight personal device entertainment (PDE) platform. United’s PDE platform allows customers to stream entertainment content on their own devices, such as phones, tablets, and laptop computers. The partnership follows the recent launch of Kinective Media by United Airlines, which allows advertisers to reach United travelers and MileagePlus members throughout their travel journeys and beyond.

Kinective Media gives marketers the opportunity to scale their reach across a wide range of channels including United’s award-winning mobile app and inflight entertainment screens. The airline expects its MileagePlus members will receive additional value through more personalized and real-time offers and experiences that drive even greater loyalty. Kinective Media is already working with brands such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Macy’s, Chase United Co-Brand Credit Cards, TelevisaUnivision, IHG Hotels & Resorts, as well as agency groups like Dentsu. The focus is on premium brand relationships across key verticals such as retail, luxury goods, financial services, automotive, media brands, and travel.

Magnite will be the centralized ad platform for inflight personal device entertainment campaign management, measurement, and delivery reconciliation, managing bidding, sales fulfillment, delivery, and measurement for advertisers on this engaging media channel.

Magnite’s SpringServe ad server will enable advertising activations for millions of United travelers who use their personal devices to access free inflight content, including more than 2,000 movies and TV shows (over 7 million views annually), a moving map, and arrival information. There is the potential for 3 hours of attention per traveler, based on average flight time.

“At United Airlines, and with the launch of Kinective Media, we’re creating new ways to enhance the traveler journey, and this partnership with Magnite puts us in a great position to offer more personalization on our planes,” said Richard Nunn, Chief Executive Officer at MileagePlus. “Magnite’s proven track record working with the biggest names in streaming video demonstrates their ability to deliver a seamless viewing experience, making them the best choice for us.”

“We are privileged to support the largest airline in the world in scaling their media business and complementing their unique inventory with quality ad experiences,” said Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer at Magnite. “We look forward to collaborating alongside the Kinective Media team to expand the possibilities of what we can bring to their loyal consumers through innovation and personalization.”

