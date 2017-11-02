Breaking News
United States B2B eCommerce Platform Market 2017-2023

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “U.S. B2B eCommerce Platform Market, Forecast to 2023” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Global business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce sales are predicted to reach over $6.6 trillion by 2020, surpassing business-to-consumer (B2C) valued at $3.2 trillion by 2020.

The United States (US) alone will generate over $1.9 trillion in sales by that time. With this rise in B2B eCommerce and the digital commerce world, B2B is predicted to become more like B2C. Though both practices involve customers and business, B2B eCommerce is an intricate environment and has a different level of complexity than B2C with pricing fluctuations, customer-specific pricing, volume ordering, and special product configuration.

This research service analyzes the US B2B eCommerce platform market with a focus on the competitive landscape, customer segments, and partners for implementation discussion. SAP Hybris, IBM, CloudCraze, Oro, Intershop, Digital River, Apttus, Insite Software and other vendors were interviewed in detail for this report. This analysis discusses key drivers and restraints as it relates to the United States and the market risks and provides a market revenue forecast and assessment as well as pricing forecast and discussion. The base year for this report is 2016; the forecast period is from 2017 to 2023.

Predictions about the market and recommendations for participants are also provided along with growth opportunities based on rising trends within this B2B eCommerce environment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

  • Market Definitions
  • Key Questions This Study Will Answer

3. Drivers and Restraints-B2B eCommerce Platform Market

  • Market Drivers
  • Drivers Explained
  • Market Restraints
  • Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends-B2B eCommerce Platform Market

  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
  • Total Addressable vs. Served Addressable Markets
  • Revenue Forecast Discussion
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis- B2B eCommerce Platform Market

  • Market Share
  • Competitive Environment
  • Competitive Factors and Assessment
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Market Leader-SAP Hybris
  • Market Challengers-IBM and Oracle
  • Market Contenders
  • Emerging/Receding Participants

6. Growth Opportunities

  • Mobile B2B eCommerce
  • Working with the Sales Reps
  • Artificial Intelligence in B2B
  • Machine Learning in B2B
  • Global Expansion of B2B
  • Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Customer Segments-B2B eCommerce Platform Market

  • B2B eCommerce Platform Customer Segments-Percent of Sales
  • B2B eCommerce Platform Customer Segments Discussion

8. System Integrators and Implementation Partners Analysis-B2B eCommerce Platform Market

  • B2B eCommerce Platform System Integrators and Implementation Partners Discussion

9. The Last Word

10. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Apttus
  • Big Commerce
  • CloudCraze
  • Digital River
  • Elastic Path
  • IBM
  • Insite Software
  • Intershop
  • Kentico
  • Loaded Commerce
  • Magento
  • Netsuite
  • Oracle
  • Oro
  • Pepperi
  • Salesforce
  • SAP Hybris

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5jr269/u_s_b2b

CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: E-Business
