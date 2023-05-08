According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the cold chain packaging market in Canada is predicted to account for a modest portion of 23.4% by the year 2033. Meanwhile, the United States is expected to hold approximately 76.6% of the market share by the conclusion of 2023.

NEWARK, Del, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The market for cold chain packaging in the United States and Canada is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 6.9 Billion in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, it is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.2%. By the end of 2033, it is projected to have a value of US$ 21.8 Billion.

By 2023, it is expected that the top 5 producers of cold chain packaging in the United States and Canada would account for 10% to 15% of the whole market. Cold chain packaging is predicted to become increasingly popular in the meat, poultry, and seafood industries, as well as in the baking and confectionery sectors.

Increasing demand for more suitable shipping of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products resulted in advanced research for improved cold chain packaging insulation solutions. One of these includes vacuum-insulated packaging (VIP).

Vacuum-insulated packaging delivers key benefits over polyurethane and expanded polystyrene-based insulated shippers. VIP-based shippers are comparatively lighter and smaller in weight.

These help to reduce refrigerant requirements, provide a broad temperature range, and successively cut down distribution costs. CSafe, one of the prominent producers of VIP, incorporates its exclusive ‘ThermoCor’ VIP combined with a protective buffer.

It offers shippers at a cost lower than conventional PUR shippers. Increasing preference for ocean freight often expands carriage time. It is anticipated to further drive the adoption of VIP-based shippers.

Sonoco Thermosafe’s product Greenbox, for instance, is for the pharmaceutical industry. It employs VIP for insulation and has a patented renewable phase change material that is plant-based. Sofrigam’s elite cooling boxes incorporate PUR and VIP and offer temperature stability up to 240 hours.

Key Takeaways:

The polymer segment by material type is likely to hold around US$ 15.2 B illion of the market value in 2033.

of the market value in 2033. The paper segment is estimated to witness a gain of 2.1x times by value and a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

times by value and a CAGR of during the forecast period. The gel packs segment by product type is anticipated to witness a 12.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Phase change cold storage products segment is estimated to witness a gain of 3.8 times its value by the end of 2033.

times its value by the end of 2033. The reusable packaging segment by packaging format is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12.7% in the assessment period.

“Reusable and disposable packaging options are provided by companies in both countries’ cold chain packaging markets. Manufacturers in the sector would also make key investments in research & development to make more affordable and temperature-efficient systems.” – Comments a lead analyst at FMI.

Advanced Technology for Enhancing Safety and Temperature Monitoring to Drive Sales:

One prominent area where passive packaging lacks behind active packaging is its tenuous ability to provide safety during transportation. Numerous companies are offering shippers equipped with temperature sensors, which immediately detect if the container has been opened during transportation.

A few shippers now come equipped with thermochromic labels that change color to provide visual verification that shippers are ready to pack. Pelican’s reusable shipper and Sofrigam’s Elite cooling box, for instance, come equipped with these sensors.

Data loggers with temperature sensors and USB connection points are becoming highly common and inexpensive to integrate. These label-like loggers effortlessly attach to the packaging, continually follow temperature conditions, and supply a comprehensive study for time & temperature data.

Battery-powered data loggers can include developed technologies such as WiFi, RFID, and GPS. It can deliver real-time details about temperature fluctuations. A few of the product offerings include BIOmed Xpress PDF, PakSense, and temperature monitoring LabelCCL100, cold chain logger, Tempt RIP, and Vaisala.

Growing Preference for PCM over Dry Ice and Other Coolants Might Boost the Market

Dry ice has been prominently used as a coolant for the passive packaging of temperature-sensitive food and pharmaceuticals since time immemorial. However, dry ice is dangerous if not handled with care and releases high-concentration carbon dioxide vapors.

It can, in turn, increase global carbon emissions. With the advent of economic inorganic phase change materials (PCMs), various temperature-controlled packaging solution providers have started offering PCM-equipped packaging solutions.

PCMs are non-hazardous, non-toxic, non-flammable, require less energy to freeze, and are reusable with the stability of 1000s of the cycle. Material compatibility, cost, and availability of PCMs pose a significant constraint toward their adoption.

Notable cost saving by deploying them in thermal packaging clearly outweighs the negatives. Prominent companies such as Sonoco, Tempack, Cold Chain Technology, Sofrigam, and Intelsius offer PCM-based packaging solutions. Rapid advancement and research & development are expected to push product innovation. It is further set to drop prices and drive the shift toward PCM over dry ice and gel packs.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading companies in the cold chain packaging business in the United States and Canada are making significant gains by creating innovative products. They would also benefit from recent initiatives and mergers made by well-known Canada- and United States-based players to obtain a competitive edge.

Key Companies Profiled in the United States & Canada Cold Chain Packaging Market are Sonoco Products Company, Sofrigam SAS, Cryopak Industries Inc., CSafe Global, LLC, DGP Intelsius LLC, TemperPack Technologies, Inc., Engineered Packaging, Inc. dba Chill-Pak, American Thermal Instruments, Mettcover Global, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, RipplePak Ltd., Insulated Products Corporation, Klinge Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Cold Chain Technologies, Orora Packaging Solutions, Envirotainer AB, Emball’iso Inc, SÆPLAST AMERICAS INC., Atlas Molded Products (Atlas Roofing Corporation), Cascades Inc., Pelican Products, Inc.

For instance,

In May 2021, CSafe developed a VIP insulated shipper for BioNTech’s facility. It provides 10+ days of temperature protection for vaccine shipments with minimal dry ice.

Get More Insights:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the United States & Canada cold chain packaging market, analyzing historical demand from 2017 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. The study reveals growth projections on the United States & Canada cold chain packaging market based on product type (pallet shippers, insulated containers, foam bricks, gel packs, protective packaging, phase change cold storage products), material type (polymer, metal, paper), packaging formats (reusable packaging, disposable packaging), end use (food, beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care), and country.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights (FMI):

The packaging division at Future Market Insights (FMI) provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights (FMI) has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Market Categorization:

By Product Type:

Pallet Shippers

Insulated Containers

Foam Bricks

Gel Packs

Protective Packaging

Phase Change Cold Storage Products

By Material Type:

Polymer Polyethylene Polypropylene PET EPS Polyurethane Others (PVC, Nylon, Teflon)

Metal

Paper

By Packaging Formats:

Reusable Packaging

Disposable Packaging

By End Use:

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Chemical

Others (Textile, Electronics, Research Institutes, Building & Construction)

By Country:

United States

Canada

