Breaking News
Home / Top News / United States Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage Trends 2017-2021

United States Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage Trends 2017-2021

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage Trends in the U.S. 4th Edition” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage Trends in the U.S. 4th Edition examines the reasons behind the decline in dairy milk consumption and the reasons for the rise in plant-based milks, such as health concerns, with a growing number of consumers coming to believe that plant-based foods are healthier than animal-based foods. Further, the report considers the growing consumer base that is motivated by animal welfare concerns, leading them to choose plant-based beverages, as well as other plant-based foods over animal-based products.

Per capita consumption of fluid milk beverages decreased by close to 22% from 2000 to 2016. Through the same period, consumption of non-dairy plant-based milk alternatives has increased by triple digits. The decrease in dairy milk consumption can be interpreted as each consumer going from 10 glasses of milk each week to eight glasses per week, not much on an individual level but enormous when viewed in terms of the whole population on an annual basis. Even so, milk is still being consumed in over 90% of the households in the U.S. No doubt many other products would like to be able to make that claim.

The milk industry has reacted by challenging the very notion that the plant-based beverages can even be called milks. The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) has taken the lead on encouraging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) to enforce its own food standard for milk which would exclude plant-based products from being referred to as milk. Federal courts have ruled against the efforts to stop plant-based dairy alternatives from being called milk since any reasonable consumer understands that there is no dairy element in plant-based milks and is, indeed, purchasing them for that reason.

The Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA), a trade association founded in 2016 and representing 75 of the nation’s leading plant-based food companies, attributes the lack of action on the part of the FDA as an implicit endorsement of the position that labels such as soymilk do not generate confusion among consumers.

It also reviews the efforts being made by dairy companies and the dairy industry associations to stem the downward spiral through the introduction of products enhanced with protein and other nutrient and the use of more flavors. The report also looks at the other dairy beverage categories, such as drinkable yogurts, kefir, and dairy milk-based coffees which are gaining ground even as stand-alone milk consumption goes down.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

  • Dairy Milk – Plant-Based Milk Competition
  • Dairy Milk Trends
  • Plant-Based Milk Trends
  • Leading Marketers
  • Foodservice Trends
  • The Consumer
  • Insights And Opportunities

Chapter 2: Dairy Vs. Plant-Based Milks

  • Trends In Dairy Milk Beverages And Non-Dairy Milk Alternative Beverages
  • The Fight Over Milk
  • Market Size
  • Positioning Milk And Plant-Based Alternatives
  • Dairy Vs. Plant-Based Conflict Resolution

Chapter 3: Dairy Beverages

  • Cow Milk Is Dominant
  • Recent Category Developments

Chapter 4: Dairy Alternative Beverages

  • Competitive Environment
  • Selected Plant-Based Dairy Alternative Milk Beverages

Chapter 5: Foodservice

Chapter 6: The Consumer

  • Dairy Milk Consumer Trends
  • Plant Milk Consumer Trends

Companies Mentioned

  • Amandin Horchata de Chufa
  • Argo Tea
  • B’More
  • Baileys
  • Blue Diamond
  • Blue Isle
  • Bolthouse Farms
  • Bright Greens
  • Califia
  • California Milk Processor Board
  • Campbell
  • Canvas
  • DairyPure
  • DairyReporter.com
  • Dannon
  • Danone
  • Dean Foods
  • DREAM
  • Dreaming Cow
  • Elmhurst
  • Evolve
  • Facebook
  • Fairlife
  • Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
  • Forager
  • Gevalia
  • Good Karma
  • GoodBelly
  • Hain Celestial
  • HP Hood
  • Hudson River Foods
  • ICONIC
  • International Dairy Foods Association
  • Jus
  • Koia
  • Kraft
  • Krispy Kreme
  • LALA
  • Lifeway
  • Live Real Farms
  • MALK
  • Maple Hills
  • McDonald’s
  • Mooala
  • Muscle Milk
  • Native Forest
  • Nesquik
  • Nestle
  • Organic Valley
  • Pacific Foods
  • Percect Day
  • Picnik
  • Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA)
  • Prairie Farms
  • Rebel
  • Ripple Foods
  • Rumble
  • Rutter
  • Siggi
  • Simmons Research LLC
  • Sir Bananas
  • Skinny Cow
  • So Delicious
  • Starbucks
  • Stonyfield
  • The Farmer’s Cow
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Twitter
  • Veggemo
  • WestSoy
  • WhiteWave
  • Yofiit

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sm72zt/dairy_and_dairy

CONTACT: 


CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Beverage, Health Food and Sports Nutrition
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.