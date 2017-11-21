United States Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage Trends 2017-2021

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage Trends in the U.S. 4th Edition” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage Trends in the U.S. 4th Edition examines the reasons behind the decline in dairy milk consumption and the reasons for the rise in plant-based milks, such as health concerns, with a growing number of consumers coming to believe that plant-based foods are healthier than animal-based foods. Further, the report considers the growing consumer base that is motivated by animal welfare concerns, leading them to choose plant-based beverages, as well as other plant-based foods over animal-based products.

Per capita consumption of fluid milk beverages decreased by close to 22% from 2000 to 2016. Through the same period, consumption of non-dairy plant-based milk alternatives has increased by triple digits. The decrease in dairy milk consumption can be interpreted as each consumer going from 10 glasses of milk each week to eight glasses per week, not much on an individual level but enormous when viewed in terms of the whole population on an annual basis. Even so, milk is still being consumed in over 90% of the households in the U.S. No doubt many other products would like to be able to make that claim.

The milk industry has reacted by challenging the very notion that the plant-based beverages can even be called milks. The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) has taken the lead on encouraging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) to enforce its own food standard for milk which would exclude plant-based products from being referred to as milk. Federal courts have ruled against the efforts to stop plant-based dairy alternatives from being called milk since any reasonable consumer understands that there is no dairy element in plant-based milks and is, indeed, purchasing them for that reason.

The Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA), a trade association founded in 2016 and representing 75 of the nation’s leading plant-based food companies, attributes the lack of action on the part of the FDA as an implicit endorsement of the position that labels such as soymilk do not generate confusion among consumers.

It also reviews the efforts being made by dairy companies and the dairy industry associations to stem the downward spiral through the introduction of products enhanced with protein and other nutrient and the use of more flavors. The report also looks at the other dairy beverage categories, such as drinkable yogurts, kefir, and dairy milk-based coffees which are gaining ground even as stand-alone milk consumption goes down.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Dairy Milk – Plant-Based Milk Competition

Dairy Milk Trends

Plant-Based Milk Trends

Leading Marketers

Foodservice Trends

The Consumer

Insights And Opportunities

Chapter 2: Dairy Vs. Plant-Based Milks

Trends In Dairy Milk Beverages And Non-Dairy Milk Alternative Beverages

The Fight Over Milk

Market Size

Positioning Milk And Plant-Based Alternatives

Dairy Vs. Plant-Based Conflict Resolution

Chapter 3: Dairy Beverages

Cow Milk Is Dominant

Recent Category Developments

Chapter 4: Dairy Alternative Beverages

Competitive Environment

Selected Plant-Based Dairy Alternative Milk Beverages

Chapter 5: Foodservice

Chapter 6: The Consumer

Dairy Milk Consumer Trends

Plant Milk Consumer Trends

