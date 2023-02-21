2023 Coin Acclaims Bill of Rights’ Freedom of the Press

Washington, DC, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United States Mint (Mint) announced today that it is releasing the third coin in the five-year First Amendment to the United States Constitution Platinum Proof Coin Series on February 23, 2023, at noon (EST). Mintage is limited to 12,000 coins. There is no household order limit.

Launched in 2021 and continuing through 2025, the First Amendment to the United States Constitution Platinum Proof Coin Program reflects the five freedoms enumerated in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

This series uses the lifecycle of the oak tree from seedling to a mighty oak as a metaphor for our country’s growth as a Nation that values freedom. Liberty grows to a thing of strength and beauty from a seed—our Bill of Rights. Each of the freedoms enumerated in the First Amendment contributes to the growth and development of the Nation.

The obverse (heads) of the 2023 coin portrays the branch of a mature oak tree with acorns amid the inscription “WITH FREEDOM OF THE PRESS LIBERTY BEARS FRUIT.” Additional inscriptions are “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “2023.” It was designed by Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Donna Weaver and sculpted by United States Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna.

The common reverse (tails) design for this series, by AIP Designer Patricia Lucas-Morris, depicts an eagle in flight, an olive branch in its talons. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “$100,” “1 OZ.,” and “.9995 PLATINUM.” The reverse was sculpted by United States Mint Lead Sculptor Don Everhart.

Each coin is encapsulated and inserted into a black presentation box. An image of the obverse design is incorporated on the outer packaging sleeve and on the Certificate of Authenticity.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of February 23, 2023, at noon EST.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

