Alabama American Innovation $1 Coin Alabama American Innovation $1 Coin

Washington, DC, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United States Mint (Mint) will open sales for rolls and bags containing the second American Innovation $1 Coin of 2024 on April 8 at noon EDT. The reverse (tails) design of the coins in these products recognizes innovation from the State of Alabama. The following packaging options from the Mint’s facilities at Philadelphia and Denver will be available:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION PRICE 24GRB 25-Coin Roll–P $34.50 24GRF 25-Coin Roll–D $34.50 24GBB 100-Coin Bag–P $117.50 24GBF 100-Coin Bag–D $117.50

“I am pleased to announce the release of the American Innovation $1 Coin for the State of Alabama,” said the Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, Director of the Mint. “The Saturn V rocket, designed and built at the George C. Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama was initially developed to support the Apollo program for human exploration of the Moon. We are honored to celebrate this major achievement with this coin.”

“Alabama is a state of innovators, and the Saturn V rocket perfectly exemplifies that. It was Alabamians who helped put man on the moon, and today, we remain committed to ensuring our country is not only on the forefront of space exploration, but innovation in all areas,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. “We are proud to now see the Saturn V rocket displayed on this coin and are honored to have Alabama and her people represented in this special, commemorative way.”

To set up a REMIND ME alert for the Alabama American Innovation $1 Coin product options, visit the product detail page. Orders are limited to 10 items of each product per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Introduced in 2018, the American Innovation® $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse (tails) designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Territories.

The Alabama American Innovation $1 Coin reverse design depicts the power and force of the Saturn V rocket lifting off with the Moon in the background. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “SATURN V,” and “ALABAMA.” United States Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell designed and sculpted the image.

The obverse (heads) of all coins in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted.

Incused on the coin’s edge are “2024,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

American Innovation $1 Coins are included in the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For details, visit Product Subscription Program.

Additional American Innovation $1 Coin products are available at https://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/coin-programs/american-innovation-dollar-coins/.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of April 8, 2024, at noon EDT.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/news/image-library/american-innovation-dollar to view images of the Alabama American Innovation $1 Coin.

Visit usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint YouTube channel to view videos about the Mint.

Visit usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and the monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents .

. Sign up for United States Mint RSS Feeds and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins

Attachment

Alabama American Innovation $1 Coin

CONTACT: Public Affairs United States Mint (202) 354-7222 [email protected]