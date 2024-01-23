Illinois American Innovation® $1 Coin Illinois American Innovation® $1 Coin

Washington, DC, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United States Mint (Mint) will open sales for rolls and bags containing the first American Innovation $1 Coin of 2024 on January 25 at noon EDT. The reverse (tails) design of the coins in these products honors innovation from the State of Illinois. The following packaging options from the Mint’s facilities at Philadelphia and Denver will be available:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION PRICE 24GRA 25-Coin Roll–P $34.50 24GRE 25-Coin Roll–D $34.50 24GBA 100-Coin Bag–P $117.50 24GBE 100-Coin Bag–D $117.50

“I am honored to announce the American Innovation coin for the State of Illinois,” said the Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, Director of the Mint. “In 1833, John Lane Sr., a blacksmith, built from an old sawblade what we recognize today as a steel plow, a first of its kind. We are honored to recognize this major achievement in this coin.”

“Illinois has been a center of innovation and creativity for hundreds of years. Thank you to the U.S. Mint for recognizing that legacy and celebrating John Lane Sr.’s creation, evolved versions of which still plow Illinois’ thousands of miles of essential farmlands each year,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker. “The American Innovation $1 Coin Program recognizes some of our country’s greatest inventors, and I am proud to have Illinois join these ranks.”

To set up a REMIND ME alert for the Illinois American Innovation $1 Coin product options, visit the product detail page. Orders are limited to 10 items of each product per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Introduced in 2018, the American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse (tails) designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Territories.

The Illinois American Innovation $1 Coin reverse design features a large steel plow blade affixed to a right-handed beam and braces. Behind the plow is a stand of Big Bluestem prairie grass and a field of soil below. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “STEEL PLOW,” and “ILLINOIS.”

United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Beth Zaiken created the reverse design, which United States Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon sculpted.

The obverse (heads) of all coins in this series features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. AIP Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted.

Incused on the coin’s edge are “2024,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

American Innovation $1 Coins are included in the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For details, visit Product Subscription Program.

Additional American Innovation $1 Coin products are available at American Innovation® $1 Coin Program | US Mint Catalog Online.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of January 25, 2024, at noon EST.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/news/image-library/american-innovation-dollar#illinois to view images of the Illinois American Innovation $1 Coin.

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint YouTube channel to view videos about the Mint.

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and the monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents .

. Sign up for RSS Feeds from the United States Mint and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins

Attachment

Illinois American Innovation® $1 Coin

CONTACT: Public Affairs United States Mint (202) 354-7222 [email protected]