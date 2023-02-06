2023 Native American $1 Coin 2023 Native American $1 Coin

Washington, DC, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for products containing the 2023 Native American $1 Coin on February 6 at noon EST. The theme of the 2023 Native American $1 Coin is Native American Indians in Ballet.

Maria Tallchief is considered America’s first major prima ballerina. She is the first Native American (Osage Nation) to hold the rank. In addition to Tallchief, four other American Indian ballerinas from Oklahoma achieved international recognition in the 20th century, including Marjorie Tallchief, her younger sister; Yvonne Chouteau; Rosella Hightower; and Moscelyne Larkin. Celebrated as the “Five Moons,” their legacy of achievement and inclusion continues to influence ballet today.

Available options and their prices are as follows:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION PRICE 23NA 25-Coin Roll – “P” $34.50 23NB 25-Coin Roll – “D” $34.50 23NC 250-Coin Box – “P” $289.75 23ND 250-Coin Box – “D” $289.75 23NE 100-Coin Bag – “P” $117.50 23NF 100-Coin Bag – “D” $117.50

Designed by Artistic Infusion Program Designer Ben Sowards and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill, the 2023 Native American $1 Coin reverse (tails) design features Maria Tallchief in balletic pose. A nod to the Five Moons is presented in the lunar motif, while the four ballerinas in the background are symbolic of both Tallchief’s American Indian ballerina contemporaries and the generations of dancers they inspired. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “MARIA TALLCHIEF,” “$1,” and “AMERICAN INDIANS IN BALLET.”

The coin’s obverse (heads) by sculptor Glenna Goodacre continues to feature Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean-Baptiste. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” The year, mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coin.

Purchase rolls, bags, and boxes of the 2023 Native American $1 Coin by visiting Native American $1 Coin 2023 Rolls, Bags, and Boxes – US Mint. Orders will be limited to 10 items of each product per household. To view additional products featuring Native American themed coins and medals, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/native-american-coins-medals/.

Native American $1 Coin products are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Subscriptions work like a magazine subscription. After you sign up, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your subscription. Visit US Mint Catalog | Subscriptions | Native American $1 Coins to learn more.

About the United States Mint

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792, and it became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of Feb. 6, 2023, at noon EST.

