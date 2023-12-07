United States Periodontal Gel Sales Witness a Spike Due to Increasing Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases in the Country and the Convenience and Cost-Effectiveness of the Gels.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United States periodontal gel industry is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.1% through 2034. The periodontal gel sales in the United States are likely to increase from US$ 179.9 million in 2024 to US$ 241.4 million by 2034. A primary driver is the increasing awareness of oral health and the growing emphasis on preventive dental care. As consumers become more conscious of the link between oral health and overall well-being, there is a heightened demand for advanced periodontal solutions.

Despite its promising trajectory, the periodontal gel industry faces notable restraints. A significant challenge lies in the stringent regulatory landscape governing oral care products. The approval process for new formulations is rigorous, often leading to delays in market entry. Economic factors, including the impact of global financial fluctuations, can also act as a restraint, affecting consumer spending on non-essential healthcare products.

The periodontal gel industry presents a spectrum of opportunities for growth and innovation. One notable opportunity lies in the increasing adoption of e-commerce channels for the sale of oral care products. With the rise of online pharmacies and direct-to-consumer models, companies can enhance accessibility and reach a wider audience. Furthermore, there is a burgeoning demand for natural and sustainable oral care solutions, creating a niche that innovative formulations and eco-friendly practices can successfully exploit.

Personalized medicine is gaining prominence, shifting towards tailored treatment plans based on individual patient needs and genetic factors. Advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, are being integrated into formulation research and development, promising more effective and targeted solutions. Moreover, the industry is witnessing a surge in multi-functional periodontal gels that offer a comprehensive approach, addressing the treatment of existing conditions, preventive care, and overall oral hygiene. This trend aligns with the growing consumer preference for holistic oral health solutions.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

By active ingredients, the anti-microbial agents are expected to hold over 37.7% market value share by 2023 and are expected to display a CAGR of 1.8% over the forecast period owing to their targeted action against bacteria, localized application, minimally invasive nature, reduced side effects, and the evidence supporting their efficacy.

market value share by 2023 and are expected to display a CAGR of over the forecast period owing to their targeted action against bacteria, localized application, minimally invasive nature, reduced side effects, and the evidence supporting their efficacy. By application, the gingivitis segment holds a lucrative market share of 39.5 % with a CAGR of 1.7% as the rising prevalence of gingivitis due to lifestyle change.

with a CAGR of as the rising prevalence of gingivitis due to lifestyle change. By distribution channel, retail sales hold a leading segment share in terms of the market share value of 58.5% in 2023. Due to the over-the-counter availability of the gels and the ease of accessibility, the demand for retail sales is dominating the market.

in 2023. Due to the over-the-counter availability of the gels and the ease of accessibility, the demand for retail sales is dominating the market. Northeast is considered the leading region with a value share of 29.6% at the end of the forecast period, owing to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals, specialized clinics, and healthcare facilities that offer comprehensive dialysis services.

“The periodontal gel market in the United States has undergone significant transformations throughout its history, shaped by changing healthcare practices, technological advancements, and shifting consumer preferences,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Report Scope as per Periodontal Gel Industry Analysis:

Competitive Landscape:

The periodontal gel industry in the United States is a dynamic and competitive space characterized by a diverse array of players vying for market share. These entities can be broadly classified into three primary groups. Established pharmaceutical companies, exemplified by industry giants like Colgate-Palmolive and Johnson & Johnson, wield extensive resources, brand recognition, and well-established distribution networks. Their focus often centers on developing innovative periodontal gel formulations and expanding product lines to address specific patient needs.

Generic drug manufacturers, such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Mylan N.V., specialize in offering more affordable alternatives, leveraging their manufacturing expertise and cost-efficiency to secure market share. Emerging startups, including Parodontax and AperioGen, bring fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to periodontal gel development, concentrating on unique formulations, targeted delivery mechanisms, and personalized treatment plans.

DENTAID introduces PerioAid bioadhesive gel, which has antiseptic, regenerative, and healing properties due to its proprietary formulation, which incorporates the innovative DENTAID technology hyaluronrepair.

Key Segments Covered in Periodontal Gel Industry Research:

By Active Ingredients:

Anti-microbial Agents

Antibiotics

Anti-inflammatory Agents

Antiseptics

Others

By Application:

Periodontitis

Gingivitis

Oral Ulcers and Lesions

Orthodontics

Other

By Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales Dental Hospitals Dental Clinics Group Dental Practices

Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Online Sales



By Region:

Northeast

Midwest

Southeast

Southwest

West

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

