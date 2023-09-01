The United States Plant-Based Meal Kits Market is experiencing significant growth due to a rising emphasis on reducing meat consumption and promoting animal welfare. Increasing awareness about animal cruelty is driving consumers to seek plant-based alternatives, which in turn is expected to boost the market for plant-based meal kits in the US. These kits offer convenient and sustainable options for individuals looking to adopt a more plant-centric diet, aligning with the growing trend of conscious and ethical eating choices. This shift in consumer preferences is poised to drive continued expansion in the plant-based meal kit industry in the United States

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the United States plant based meal kits market value is set to reach US$ 875.6 million in 2023 and US$ 3,123.0 million by 2033. Over the assessment period, plant-based meal kit demand in the United States is likely to increase at a robust CAGR of 13.6%.

Rise of veganism and growing fame of meal kits due to their convenience are key factors driving the United States plant-based meal kits industry.

Meal kits are considered a healthier and more affordable substitute for takeout. Growing demand for quick, healthy, read-to-cook, and tasty substitutes to conventional fast food takeouts is expected to fuel sales of plant-based meal kits through 2033.

A large portion of the American population prefers plant-based meal kits due to their several benefits. Meal kits such as prepared meal kits can be cooked with minimal effort as they are already pre-cooked. This is making them an ideal choice for people with busy lifestyles.

Consumers have a wide variety of options to choose from. Adoption of plant based meal kits allows consumers to eliminate the need for visiting a supermarket or hypermarket to shop for vegetables and other ingredients necessary for cooking.

Technological advancements in the manufacturing, packaging, and delivery of these meal kits are expected to help the target market to thrive robustly through 2033.

Consumers today are becoming more and more aware of sustainability, environmental impact, and animal cruelty. As a result, they are turning to sustainable options such as plant based meal kits.

A recent survey conducted by Future Market Insights (FMI) observed a rise in demand for plant-based meal kits especially in the United States as consumers have started to place greater importance on health, wellness, and fitness.

Key Takeaways from the United States Plant Based Meal Kits Report:

The United States plant based meal kits market size is estimated to reach US$ 875.6 million in 2023.

size is estimated to reach in 2023. By 2033, the United States plant based meal kits industry valuation is expected to total US$ 3,123.0 million.

Demand for plant based meal kits in the United States is likely to rise at 13.6% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. By product type, demand is expected to remain high for prepared meal kits in the United States market through 2033.

Based on format, shelf stable and frozen meal kits are expected to cumulatively hold a dominant market share.

“The plant-based meal kits industry in the United States is expected to experience significant growth through 2033 owing to increasing demand for plant-based diets and the convenience of meal kit services” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

United States Plant Based Meal Kits Market Key Companies

Purple Carrot Green Chef Veestro Hungryroot Splendid Spoon MamaSezz Plantable Trifecta Nutrition Sakara Life VegReady Fresh n’ Lean 22 Days Nutrition PlantPrep Simply Vegan Vegan Strong

These key players are concentrating on expanding their portfolios by introducing new products and delivery services. They also use strategies such as mergers, partnerships, advertisements, agreements, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance,

In 2021, Gardein, a leading brand in the plant-based protein market, launched plant-based meal kits that feature their protein-rich products. These kits offer a variety of plant-based proteins, such as chicken, beefless tips, and fishless filets, along with accompanying ingredients to create well-rounded plant-based meals.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the United States plant based meal kits industry presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the United States plant based meal kits market based on product type (meal kit and prepared meal kit), format (chilled, frozen, and shelf stable), and sales channel (store-based retailing, convenience store, discounters, forecourt retailers, hypermarkets/ supermarkets, food specialist, independent small grocers, other grocery retailers, and online retail) across the United States.

United States Plant Based Meal Kits Market by Category

By Product Type:

Meal Kit

Prepared Meal kit

By Format:

Chilled

Frozen

Shelf Stable

By Sales Channel:

Store-based retailing

Convenience Store

Discounters

Forecourt Retailers

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Food Specialist

Independent Small Grocers

Other Grocery Retailers

Online retail

By State:

California

Texas

Florida

New York

Illinois

Ohio

North Carolina

Michigan

Colorado

Wisconsin

Washington.

