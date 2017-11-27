United States Steel Corporation Redeems Portion of Senior Secured Notes Due in 2021, Makes Voluntary Pension Contribution

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) announced that it has taken two liability management actions to further strengthen its balance sheet using its improved cash and liquidity position.

On November 22, 2017, U. S. Steel announced that on December 22, 2017 (the “Redemption Date”) it will redeem for cash $200 million aggregate principal amount (the “Debt Redemption”) of its outstanding 8.375% Senior Secured Notes due in 2021 (the “Notes”) at the redemption price of 100% of the principal amount thereof, plus a make-whole premium to be calculated as set forth in the applicable notice of redemption, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but not including, the Redemption Date.

In addition, on November 20, 2017, U. S. Steel made a voluntary cash contribution (the “Pension Contribution”) of $75 million to the U. S. Steel Retirement Plan Trust, which is the funding vehicle for the United States Steel Corporation Plan for Employee Pension Benefits.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes or an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any Notes or other securities.

