Event is open to all UnitedAg members, non-members and their families. Entry fee includes walk-a-thon, health fair, food, prizes and more!

2016 UnitedAg Walkathon – Santa Maria Kirti Mutatkar, CEO, awarding walkathon participants in Santa Maria.

2016 UnitedAg Walkathon – Santa Maria UnitedAg members walkathon in Santa Maria, CA.

Salinas, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UnitedAg is excited to announce their 1st AG Health Challenge & Community Fair in the Salinas Valley. Taking place Sunday, May 21, from 11 am – 3 pm at Toro Park, the community event will commemorate National Physical Fitness & Sports Month by hosting a 3k and 5k walkathon during the AG Health Challenge Community Fair Event. The purpose of the event is to grow a healthier agricultural community by conducting complimentary health screenings, raise awareness of health risks, share healthy habits, promote health benefits, and provide educational resources. The AG Health Challenge Community Fair is FREE for UnitedAg Members and $25 for non-members and their families. This fun-filled community event will feature music, food, health booths, raffles/prizes, an obstacle course for young children, and much more. Spearheaded by board chair Veronica Urzua-Alvero, the event encourages its membership to show their support for living a healthy lifestyle by participating in the walkathon and health fair. The employer with the highest participation will be awarded the Ag Challenge award and will be featured in the June edition of the HealthyU member newsletter. The deadline to register for the event is Friday, May 12.

Featured Booths:

• Diabetes & Nutrition

• Healthy Kitchen

• Mental Health

• Health Screening

• Member Services

AG Health Challenge is one of the many in-person and virtual health events UnitedAg will be hosting in commemoration of the 40th Anniversary of their employer-sponsored health plan United Agricultural Benefit Trust. These events are geared to connect members with opportunities for health benefits education, networking, and the opportunity to grow a healthier agricultural community. Visit UnitedAg.org for more information and stay tuned for more events to come.

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

About UnitedAg

UnitedAg represents more than 1,000 agriculture-affiliated member companies and helps its members meet their employee benefits needs, promotes their interests with lawmakers, helps them comply with health legislation and regulation. Based in Irvine, Calif., UnitedAg has offices in Irvine, Salinas, and wellness centers throughout the Central Valley and Northern California. UnitedAg offers benefits to over 55,000 agricultural workers in California and Arizona.

Attachments

2016 UnitedAg Walkathon – Santa Maria

2016 UnitedAg Walkathon – Santa Maria

CONTACT: Maribel Ochoa UnitedAg 7146155583 mochoa@unitedag.org