NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UnitedLex , a leading data and professional services company specializing in litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations, received multiple industry awards for pushing the boundaries of legal innovation with data-centric solutions and services.

Buying Legal Council’s Legal Procurement Awards, announced on October 25th at its annual conference in New York City, showcase the advances in buying legal services and legal technology, honoring those who are at the forefront of new developments and inspiring others. The 2023 Innovation Award recognized UnitedLex and Haleon, a global leader in consumer health, for an ongoing strategic partnership that redesigned Haleon’s legal department’s use of technology, data, people, and processes to drive economic value for the business.

This award follows UnitedLex’s win at the 2022 Buying Legal Conference for co-creating Haleon’s contracting Center of Excellence as part of the first phase of the transformation journey. For this second phase, UnitedLex and Haleon revolutionized the company’s legal operations, using data to radically enhance the real-time decision-making tools and insights available to executives and other stakeholders. Among the benefits of this undertaking:

Reduced costs 25% with knowledge sharing, scale, and optimizing external legal fees.

Created a more KPI and SLA -driven culture with digital business synergy and by making a single source of real-time truth for department-wide data.

“When we demerged from GSK and became Haleon, our goal was to establish a modern, digitally transformed legal department to enable and protect the world’s largest standalone consumer healthcare company,” said Bob Mignanelli, VP & COO Legal, Haleon. “By partnering with UnitedLex, we have created data-driven processes, which have transformed our legal operations and enabled the maximization of enterprise value through innovation, efficiency, effectiveness, and user experience.”

UnitedLex also received the Legaltech Breakthrough Award for Document Management Platform of the Year for its Vantage Intelligence Repository , which enriches knowledge management and allows clients to leverage data and insights across their litigation discovery portfolio. Through Vantage Intelligence Repository’s unique architecture, UnitedLex clients build a repository of historic work-product, significantly reducing discovery costs, without having to duplicate documents that often contain sensitive information, regardless of data origination.

Key benefits for corporate legal teams and law firms include:

Capturing, consolidating, and reusing fact sets and work-product across litigation portfolios.

Identifying patterns and insights from previous decisions to develop data-driven legal strategies.

Improving speed and accuracy by automatically identifying previous decisions for future matters.

Removing costs and mitigating risks around long-term data hosting.

“These recognitions serve as a testament to how leveraging technology and data-driven insights can reinvent a company’s legal operations and build competitive advantage,” said James Schellhase, CEO of UnitedLex. “UnitedLex is at the forefront of digital transformation of legal, and we are committed to ensuring that clients and partners like Haleon achieve all their value creation goals. Innovative solutions like Vantage Intelligence Repository ensure we can make this a reality.”

Visit https://unitedlex.com /enterprise-legal-management to learn more about UnitedLex’s award-winning approach to legal innovation.

