NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UnitedLex, a leading data and professional services company specializing in litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations, announces the promotion of Elizabeth Bjork to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The expanded role comes at a pivotal time in the company’s growth trajectory, coinciding with the recent launch of its innovation incubator, a multi-year initiative designed to cultivate and pressure-test new data and technology capabilities.

Ms. Bjork, who has served as SVP of Marketing since May of 2022, has more than 30 years of experience in law firms, in-house, and legal tech providers and has extensive knowledge in the areas of legal operations, knowledge management, and the intellectual property life cycle. She has spent much of her career bringing new technology, data solutions, and professional services to market. As CMO, Ms. Bjork will lead all facets of marketing to reinforce the company’s mission of delivering outcomes that create value for high-performing law firms and legal departments.

“Elizabeth’s promotion to Chief Marketing Officer reflects her outstanding contributions to UnitedLex over the last year,” said Dan Reed, UnitedLex CEO. “Through her leadership and sensibility, she has infused the UnitedLex brand with new energy that permeates our marketing programs and how we communicate and engage with our discerning clients and prospects. As we continue to grow and evolve, her role becomes even more critical.”

Prior to joining UnitedLex, Ms. Bjork held various marketing and product roles at Clarivate (CLVT), Bloomberg Industry Group, ClearstoneIP, and CPA Global.

“UnitedLex has a bold approach that enables legal organizations to put data to work and do things differently, and our new innovation incubator is just one example of that,” said Ms. Bjork. “I am excited to serve in this new role and help further elevate the UnitedLex brand with those ready to modernize through technology adoption, data application, and intelligent processes.”

UnitedLex has focused intensely and continuously on data science and AI in recent years as it relates to the company’s product strategy. In February, the company launched its Vantage Intelligence Repository and has made a number of key hires to build out its bench of data scientists and digital experts.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a data and professional services company delivering outcomes that create value for high-performing law firms and corporate legal departments in the areas of digital litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations. Founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation, we provide solutions that enable measurable performance improvement, risk mitigation, revenue gain, cost reduction, and digital business synergy. Our team of 3,000+ legal, data, and technology professionals supports our clients from operational centers around the world.

