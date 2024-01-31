Vantage Intelligence Repository allows litigation teams to build and enrich legal data over time, improving speed and accuracy while reducing hosting and review costs

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UnitedLex, a leading data and professional services company specializing in litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations, received the 2024 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Award in the Litigation Technology category. The honors were announced at an awards dinner on January 29.

After being shortlisted as a finalist in three categories for the fourth year in a row, UnitedLex was selected as the winner in the Litigation Technology category for Vantage Intelligence Repository (VIR). This tech-forward knowledge management solution empowers corporate legal departments to reuse data and insights across their litigation discovery portfolio, using a repository of historic work product without duplicating documents that often contain sensitive information, regardless of data origination. As a result, litigation teams can significantly reduce discovery costs while improving coding consistency and accuracy.

VIR uses unique pattern-attribution technology to generate category scores by leveraging historic decisions regarding relevance, privilege, and issues, as well as other work product, and is tailored to case complexities and client needs. As new documents are collected for ongoing legal matters, VIR compares new “fingerprints” against those of previously cataloged data. When fingerprints match, VIR calculates interpretable scores showing relevance to prior decisions, creating referenceable institutional knowledge to build and enrich legal data over time. VIR does this without creating additional repositories of these sensitive documents, incorporating them where they exist and eliminating long-term hosting costs.

Corporate litigation teams and law firms benefit from:

Capturing, consolidating, and reusing fact sets and work product across litigation portfolios.

Identifying patterns and insights from previous decisions to develop data-driven legal strategies.

Improving speed and accuracy by automatically identifying previous decisions for future matters.

Removing the costs and mitigating risks around long-term data hosting.

“Being honored by Legalweek for the Vantage Intelligence Repository is a testament to our innovative knowledge management solutions that save litigants significant financial resources and time,” said James Schellhase, CEO of UnitedLex. “Our teams work collaboratively to deliver solutions that facilitate meaningful change for the entire organization.”

Using the same technology, the company’s Contract Data Model generates and activates data from contract portfolios to surface insights, turning contract data into business intelligence. UnitedLex is further developing this capability in 2024 to help organizations proactively manage obligations, conduct more informed negotiations, and reduce costs and risk.

In addition to its nomination for the Vantage Intelligence Repository, UnitedLex was also shortlisted in the eDiscovery Technology category for its RAPID Review solution and in the Innovating Knowledge Management category for Vantage for IP.

