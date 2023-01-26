Operational efficiencies allow continued investment in its agent productivity platform and support services.

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — United® Real Estate (United) is bucking industry trends again – thanks to its purpose-built business model. The shift in the housing market has put a spotlight on the core strengths of its operations. While many in the industry are forced to reduce costs and services, United is expanding investment in its network. It has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the real estate vertical.

The secret? Proprietary technology. The power of which has flown under the radar of many industry and brokerage leaders.

United’s decade-long investment in creating its own end-to-end, cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent Productivity Platform eliminates the enormous cost burden of purchasing third-party tech. Companies paying for third-party solutions are spending an increasing portion of their budget to cover rising technology costs, which United escapes thanks to owning its own technology.

The advantage allows the company to invest in support and resources at a level its competitors can’t afford to. Based on publicly available data from competitors, United believes it is over 30% more efficient than its nearest competitor and more than five times more efficient than other large, national real estate brokerages.

United’s efficiency has become recognized as a significant competitive advantage. The company is able to roll its cost savings into its network, increasing spending on support services.

“United is purpose-built to perform in all market conditions and is particularly well-positioned to protect agent income in contracting markets. We pass our savings from operating efficiencies to our agents, brokers and owners. In turn, they reinvest in their businesses to create amazing transaction experiences for their buying and selling clients,” stated Chief Executive Officer Dan Duffy.

And the industry has noticed. This month, the T3 Sixty Group in its 2023 Swanepoel Power 200, ranked Duffy and President Rick Haase among the most influential in the industry because of the uniqueness and strength of United’s model. The two advanced an impressive 37 positions in the ranking in a single year to No. 25 and No. 78, respectively.

“Our mission is to change the financial trajectory of our agents’ and brokers’ careers – and sometimes their lives. I am grateful to be able to work toward this end every day and to have an exceptional team supporting me. To be recognized for our work is a tribute to them and to those who work with us,” stated Haase.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company’s proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 148 offices and 18,000 agents. The company produced over $21.5 billion in sales volume in 2021.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.1 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 630 offices and over 21,500 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced over $27.1 billion in 2021. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

About the SP 200 Ranking

The T3 Sixty Group’s Swanepoel Power 200 ranking considers the professional accomplishments and influence of more than 3,000 residential real estate leaders, weighing multiple criteria, including company size, decision-making power, large initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, financial resources and profitability and impact on the residential brokerage industry.

