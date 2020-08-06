Uniti Group Inc. Announces Date Change for Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it has changed the date of its previously announced financial results and conference call to August 10, 2020 at 4:15 PM Eastern Time.

Kenny Gunderman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our conference call is being rescheduled to allow the Company additional time to finalize the appropriate financial accounting for the settlement agreement with Windstream. All of our businesses continue to demonstrate strong operational performance, and the effects from COVID-19 remain minimal. We continue to expect Windstream will emerge from bankruptcy later this summer, at which time, our previously announced settlement agreement is expected to become effective.”

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 513-7153 (or (508) 637-5603 for international callers) and the conference ID is 8959726. The call will also be webcast live and can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.uniti.com . A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website or by telephone beginning on August 10, 2020 at approximately 8:00 PM Eastern Time. To access the telephone replay, which will be available for 14 days, please dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the conference ID number 8959726.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2020, Uniti owns 6.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended from time to time. Those forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact, including, without limitation, our business strategies, growth prospects, industry trends, sales opportunities, impacts of the settlement with Windstream, and operating and financial performance.

Words such as “anticipate(s),” “expect(s),” “intend(s),” “estimate(s),” “foresee(s),” “plan(s),” “believe(s),” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek(s)” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from those projected, forecasted or expected. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained. Factors which could materially alter our expectations include, but are not limited to, whether our settlement with Windstream, our largest customer, will be effectuated; whether Windstream will successfully emerge from bankruptcy; the future prospects of Windstream; changes in the accounting treatment of our settlement with Windstream; the ability and willingness of our customers to meet and/or perform their obligations under any contractual arrangements entered into with us, including master lease arrangements; the ability of our customers to comply with laws, rules and regulations in the operation of the assets we lease to them; the ability and willingness of our customers to renew their leases with us upon their expiration, and the ability to reposition our properties on the same or better terms in the event of nonrenewal or in the event we replace an existing tenant; the adverse impact of litigation affecting us or our customers; our ability to renew, extend or obtain contracts with significant customers (including customers of the businesses we acquire); the availability of and our ability to identify suitable acquisition opportunities and our ability to acquire and lease the respective properties on favorable terms; the risk that we fail to fully realize the potential benefits of acquisitions or have difficulty integrating acquired companies; our ability to generate sufficient cash flows to service our outstanding indebtedness; our ability to access debt and equity capital markets (including to fund required payments pursuant to our settlement with Windstream); the impact on our business or the business of our customers as a result of credit rating downgrades and fluctuating interest rates; our ability to retain our key management personnel; our ability to qualify or maintain our status as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”); changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs; covenants in our debt agreements that may limit our operational flexibility; our expectations regarding the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our results of operations and financial condition; other risks inherent in the communications industry and in the ownership of communications distribution systems, including potential liability relating to environmental matters and illiquidity of real estate investments; and additional factors described in our reports filed with the SEC.

Uniti expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

INVESTOR and MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

[email protected]