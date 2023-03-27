LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) today announced that it has entered into an amendment to its credit agreement that, upon receipt of routine regulatory approvals, extends the maturity date of each lender’s commitment under the Company’s senior secured revolving credit facility to September 24, 2027. The amendment also transitions the $500 million revolving credit facility from LIBOR to Term SOFR, and in connection with that change, sets the credit spread adjustment to ten basis points for all interest periods.

“We are pleased to have successfully completed the extension of our revolving credit facility and we greatly appreciate the continued support of our lending institutions. Taking into account this transaction and our other recent successful debt refinancings, over 97% of our outstanding debt matures in 2027 or later,” commented Paul Bullington, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer.

Bank of America acted as Left Lead Arranger on the transaction.

