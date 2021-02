Uniti Group Inc. Declares $0.15 Per Share Quarterly Dividend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on April 16, 2021 to stockholders of record on April 1, 2021.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

