LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report. This report provides an overview of Uniti’s ESG-related policies and commitments, as well as highlights important accomplishments achieved in 2023.

“I am pleased to once again announce the release of Uniti’s annual ESG Report,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer Kenny Gunderman. “Uniti’s ESG focus continues to be grounded in our commitments to integrity, transparency and responsibility to our stakeholders – core values that remain the cornerstone of our operations today.”

The 2023 ESG Report is available on the Company’s investor relations website at investor.uniti.com under the ESG Reports tab.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

[email protected]

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

[email protected]