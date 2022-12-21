LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Mike Friloux, and Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the Citi 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference on January 4, 2023 in Scottsdale, AZ.

Any written materials relating to the Company’s meetings with investors will be made available on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com, starting at 9:00AM EST on January 4, 2023.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2022, Uniti owns approximately 134,000 fiber route miles, 8.0 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

bill.ditullio@uniti.com