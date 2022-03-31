Uniti Group Inc. To Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results prior to the opening of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on May 5, 2022. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 513-7153 (or (508) 637-5603 for international callers) and the conference ID is 8091365. The call will also be webcast live and can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.uniti.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website or by telephone beginning on May 5, 2022 at approximately 12:00 PM Eastern Time. To access the telephone replay, which will be available for 14 days, please dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the conference ID number 8091365.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2021, Uniti owns approximately 128,000 fiber route miles, 7.6 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com

