Uniti Signs Long-Haul Dark Fiber Agreement with International Internet Provider

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it has signed a twenty-year contract with a large international internet provider, offering long-haul dark fiber connectivity to premier data centers in the Bay Area, Salt Lake City and Denver. This agreement provides scalable and secure transport over a 1,440 mile key route that connects the Bay Area to Denver, while also unlocking key markets for our international carrier customer.

This recent agreement further reflects Uniti’s continued commitment and success of driving lease-up on our owned 126,000 fiber route mile national network.

“This latest global customer contract proves Uniti is well-positioned to execute on our mission of providing the critical communications infrastructure needed to seamlessly connect the world. Our steady history of delivering secure and flexible long-haul transport options to our carrier and provider partners is further underscored by our ability to create customized solutions that support international business growth and success,” said Thomas Vito, Vice President, Strategy & Business Development at Uniti. “Not only does this agreement support our nationwide fiber-rich network and collaborative approach as compelling differentiators, it also demonstrates our commitment to leveraging our fiber network to support increasing lease-up opportunities.”

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2021, Uniti owns approximately 126,000 fiber route miles, 7.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

