Dallas to Atlanta and Atlanta to Northern Virginia Routes Will Offer 100G and 400G Wavelength Services and Multiple-Terabit Spectrum Services to Key Markets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today it will add two new lit routes to its state-of-the-art fiber network in 2023, with presale of 100G and 400G wavelength services and multiple-terabit Private Wave Channel spectrum services now available.

The new routes include Dallas to Atlanta and Atlanta to Ashburn, VA, offering physically diverse on-ramps in each location, including:

1950 N. Stemmons Fwy., Dallas, TX 75207

2323 Bryan St., Dallas, TX 75201

250 Williams St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

56 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

1275 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20005

21715 Filigree Ct., Ashburn, VA 20147

Uniti’s new routes provide multi-terabit add-drop capability to key markets including Little Rock (15707 Chenal Pkwy.), Memphis (4005 S. Mendenhall Rd.), Nashville (211 Commerce St.), Charlotte (113 N. Meyers St.), Raleigh (5301 Departure Dr.), and Richmond (6000 Technology Blvd.).

With Uniti’s spectrum solution, Private Wave Channel, customers can purchase their own transponders in order to manage the ever-changing costs associated with the technology evolutions in photonics. Uniti’s new Open Line System leverages the latest optical advancements to support Flex-Grid Technology across both C- and L-Bands. These advancements provide seamless support for 100G and 400G wavelength services and multiple-terabit Private Wave Channel spectrum services, including adding advanced monitoring capabilities while doubling overall system capacity compared to older C-Band only systems.

These new lit routes follow Uniti’s launch of its Miami to Tampa route last year, which provides multiple-terabit add-drop capability for a variety of Florida markets including Orlando, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Daytona Beach. These combined lit routes now allow Uniti’s customers to connect from Dallas and Ashburn to key data centers and cable landing stations throughout Florida.

“We’re proud to extend our Private Wave Channel offering to more markets,” said Greg Ortyl, President of Wholesale & Strategic Accounts at Uniti. “Although we already offer wavelengths and dark fiber solutions as part of our current product portfolio, we expect significant growth in Private Wave Channel as it provides a high-capacity, flexible bandwidth solution with a more efficient cost structure than traditional waves and less operational complexity than dark fiber.”

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2022, Uniti owns approximately 133,000 fiber route miles, 7.8 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

