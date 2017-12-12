Breaking News
Home / Top News / Unitil announces pricing of public offering of common stock

Unitil announces pricing of public offering of common stock

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) (www.unitil.com) announced today that it priced a public offering of 600,000 newly issued shares of common stock at a public offering price of $48.30 per share.  Unitil has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 90,000 shares.  Net proceeds from this offering will be used to make equity capital contributions to Unitil’s regulated utility subsidiaries (primarily to its regulated natural gas subsidiary), to repay short-term debt and for general corporate purposes.  This offering, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close on December 14, 2017.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is acting as co-manager.

A copy of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering will be available at www.sec.gov and also may be obtained from:

RBC Capital Markets, LLC
200 Vesey Street
New York, NY 10281
Attention: Equity Syndicate
Phone: 877-822-4089
Email:  [email protected]		   BofA Merrill Lynch
NC1-004-03-43
200 North College Street, 3rd floor
Charlotte, NC 28255-0001
Attention: Prospectus Department
Email:  [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and there will not be any sales in any jurisdiction in which such sales would be unlawful. The offer is being made only through the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which is part of a registration statement that became effective on December 8, 2017.

6 Liberty Lane West
Hampton, New Hampshire 03842
www.unitil.com
Ph: 603-772-0775  Fax: 603-773-6605

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 105,000 electric customers and 80,000 natural gas customers. Other subsidiaries include Usource, Unitil’s non-regulated business segment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include declarations regarding Unitil’s beliefs and current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Some, but not all, of the risks and uncertainties include the following: Unitil’s regulatory environment (including regulations relating to climate change, greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental matters); fluctuations in the supply of, the demand for, and the prices of, gas and electric energy commodities and transmission and transportation capacity and Unitil’s ability to recover energy supply costs in its rates; customers’ preferred energy sources; severe storms and Unitil’s ability to recover storm costs in its rates; general economic conditions; variations in weather; long-term global climate change; Unitil’s ability to retain its existing customers and attract new customers; increased competition; and other risks detailed in Unitil’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Unitil undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For more information please contact:
David Chong – Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6499
Email:  [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.