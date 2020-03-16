UNITIL ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CFO AND TREASURER AND APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO AND TREASURER

HAMPTON, N.H., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unitil Corporation (“Unitil” or the “Company”) (NYSE:UTL) ( www.unitil.com ) today announced the resignation of Christine L. Vaughan, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and Treasurer, effective immediately. Ms. Vaughan resigned in order to pursue other professional opportunities.

To ensure continuity, the Company has appointed Laurence M. Brock as the interim CFO and Treasurer until a new CFO and Treasurer has been named. Mr. Brock is a seasoned finance and accounting professional with over 25 years of utility industry experience. Mr. Brock has been Unitil’s Controller and Chief Accounting Officer since June 2005, and was Vice President and Controller from 1995 until 2005. Mr. Brock is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of New Hampshire.

The Company also announced that it will begin an executive search for a new CFO and Treasurer.

