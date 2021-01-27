Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Unitil Increases Common Stock Dividend

Unitil Increases Common Stock Dividend

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) (www.unitil.com) today announced that its Board of Directors raised the quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock to $0.38 per share, increasing the effective annualized dividend rate by $0.02 to $1.52 per share.   Also today, the Board declared the first quarter common stock dividend of $0.38 per share, payable February 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 12, 2021.

“Recognizing the importance of the dividend to our shareholders, I’m pleased that we’ve again increased our quarterly dividend rate,” said Thomas P. Meissner, Jr., Unitil’s chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “This continues our unbroken record of quarterly dividend payments since trading began in Unitil’s common stock, and reflects the confidence we have in the outlook for continued growth.”

In addition to the unbroken record of continuously paying quarterly cash dividends, Unitil has never decreased the dividend on its common stock.

About Unitil Corporation
Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 107,100 electric customers and 85,600 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit www.unitil.com.

For more information please contact:                                                 

Todd Diggins – Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6504
Email: [email protected]

Alec O’Meara – Media Relations                                                                                               
Phone: 603-773-6404                                
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.