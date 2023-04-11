Strengthens Uniti’s Presence Within Several Key Southeast Metro Markets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today the continued strategic densification of its best-in-class fiber network within several key Southeastern metro markets, providing advanced connectivity solutions to business communities and greater local access opportunities for wholesale customers.

Uniti’s state-of-the-art network, spanning 135,000 route miles and 8 million strand miles of fiber across the U.S., provides world-class communication solutions to enterprise customers, enabling local business communities to fuel continued growth and economic development. The Company also allows carriers, ISPs, content networks and other wholesale customers to leverage its sizable network to effortlessly expand their reach into desirable markets, while also helping them acquire new customers and better serve existing ones.

The enterprise markets in which Uniti is currently executing its strategic densification plans include Augusta and Columbus, Georgia; Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and Shreveport and Monroe, Louisiana. Each of these existing Uniti metro areas offers a rich concentration of enterprise, medical, financial, government and education customers, making them attractive targets for growth. Uniti plans additional network densification throughout its Southeast footprint in 2023.

“Uniti’s continued strategic network densification, particularly within our Southeast markets where our brand is already solidly established, will create significant advantages for our enterprise and wholesale customers who continue to face an increasingly competitive environment, with growing bandwidth demands, evolving security threats and aging infrastructure. I’m excited that Uniti is providing the solutions that will help organizations within these communities compete more effectively,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Cathy De La Garza.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2022, Uniti owns approximately 135,000 fiber route miles, 8.0 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

SALES CONTACTS:

Greg Ortyl, 314-749-2478

President, Wholesale & Strategic Accounts

greg.ortyl@uniti.com

Joe McCourt, 704-996-2958

President, Enterprise Sales

joe.mccourt@uniti.com

INVESTOR and MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

bill.ditullio@uniti.com