Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Unity Bancorp Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Unity Bancorp Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

CLINTON, N.J., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, announced today that industry veteran Anthony L. Cossetti will be joining the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 8, 2020.  Mr. Cossetti has extensive experience in finance, accounting and reporting, budgeting, liquidity and capital management, strategic planning and interest rate risk management.

“I am thrilled to welcome Tony to our Executive team,” said James A. Hughes, President and CEO. “His vast experience will provide tremendous value and add to the success of Unity Bank.  I am looking forward to working with him.”

Mr. Cossetti has over 25 years of finance and accounting experience, most recently at Beneficial Bancorp, Philadelphia, PA, as Senior Vice President and Corporate Treasurer.  While there, Mr. Cossetti directed areas such as mergers and acquisitions, asset and liability management, investments, borrowings and hedging decisions.  He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from La Salle University and is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Pennsylvania.

“I am extremely excited to be joining an organization that takes such great pride in serving its local communities and customers,” said Mr. Cossetti.  “I look forward to working with Jim and the team towards achieving continued success and fulfilling Unity Bank’s mission.”

Mr. Cossetti currently serves as a Finance Committee Member for the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners, where he was previously an Audit Committee member.  He also served as an Advisory Board Member to the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh. 

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a financial service organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey, with approximately $1.7 billion in assets and $1.4 billion in deposits.  Unity Bank provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its 19 retail service centers located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County, Pennsylvania.  For additional information about Unity, visit our website at www.unitybank.com , or call 800-618-BANK.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, which are provided to assist the reader in understanding anticipated future financial performance.  These statements may be identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project” or similar expressions.  These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, which are subject to factors beyond the company’s control and could impede its ability to achieve these goals.  These factors include those items included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Item IA-Risk Factors” ,as updated by our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, our ability to manage and reduce the level of our nonperforming assets, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and those of our customers and results of regulatory exams, among other factors.   

News Media & Financial Analyst Contact:
James A. Hughes
President & CEO
(908) 713-4306                                                                                                                                    

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.