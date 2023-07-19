Unity Bank’s Flemington Branch team Unity Bank’s Flemington Branch team with Unity’s Best Bank 2023 Hunterdon Happening award. Pictured (from left) are Stephen Lowndes, Kathleen DeFilippis, David Scannell, and Luis Moposita.

CLINTON, N.J., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unity Bank was recently named the Best Bank 2023 by Hunterdon Happening , an annual rating of businesses located in Hunterdon County started in 2011. Hunterdon Happening reports that more than 300,000 votes were cast in the most recent review of local businesses.

“We are honored to be selected as the best bank in Hunterdon County by Hunterdon Happening,” said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. “The award is a tribute to our employees who are dedicated to providing the best possible service to our customers as well as supporting local nonprofit organizations that are vital to the quality of life we enjoy in Hunterdon County. We are grateful to Hunterdon Happening and everyone who voted for this wonderful recognition.”

Happenings Media was created in 2009 and over the past 15 years, the platform evolved from a digital magazine into a full-scale media brand, including websites, social media, multimedia, video, podcasts, events and newsletters. Each year, more than 300,000 votes are cast in the Happening List, “making it the most coveted small business award in the region,” according to the company website.

“For weeks, locals in the community campaigned and voted for their most beloved businesses, people, events and organizations,” according to Angela Giovine, Happenings Media Publisher. “The votes have been counted; congratulations, you have triumphed! You should stand proud, knowing that your neighbors appreciate your passion and contributions to the community.”

