Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates

UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

-Completed enrollment in BEHOLD, the Phase 2 clinical trial of UBX1325 in DME; BEHOLD remains on track with 12-week safety and efficacy data anticipated by mid-year 2022-

-Dosed first patient in ENVISION, the Phase 2 clinical trial of UBX1325 in wet age-related macular degeneration; ENVISION remains on track with 16-week results expected in Q4 2022-

-As of March 31, 2022, UNITY had approximately $79.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, extending runway through Q1 2023-

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (UNITY) [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“The outset of 2022 was marked by important progress across our ongoing clinical development program for UBX1325, such as successfully completing enrollment for BEHOLD, our Phase 2 clinical trial of UBX1325 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as initiating ENVISION, our Phase 2 clinical trial of UBX1325 in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD),” said Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., chief executive officer of UNITY. “We are encouraged by the growing evidence that underscores the role cellular senescence plays in ocular diseases, and believe we are well positioned to build on the results from the promising Phase 1 trial of UBX1325, which we recently presented at the ARVO 2022 Annual Meeting. Looking ahead, we remain on track to deliver on multiple upcoming catalysts, including 12-week data from our DME study by mid-year 2022. We are appreciative of the support and the enthusiasm we have received from patients and KOLs, and we will continue to deliver on our mission to address the urgent need for innovative therapeutic alternatives beyond anti-VEGFs for key ophthalmologic conditions.”  

Upcoming Milestones

  • UBX1325 12-week safety and efficacy data from BEHOLD, the Phase 2a DME clinical trial (UBX1325-02 Study) by mid-year 2022, as well as 24-week safety and efficacy data before year-end 2022
  • UBX1325 16-week safety and efficacy data from ENVISION, the Phase 2 wAMD clinical trial (UBX1325-03 Study) expected in Q4 2022
  • Tie2/VEGF bispecific preclinical data to support selection of advanced candidate by mid-year 2022

First Quarter Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $79.2 million as of March 31, 2022, compared with $90.1 million as of December 31, 2021. UNITY believes that current cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities are sufficient to fund operations through the first quarter of 2023.

Operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $18.9 million compared to $15.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Cash used in operations during the first quarter of 2022 was $15.0 million compared to $15.1 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Research and development expenses increased by $3.8 million, to $12.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $8.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to increases of $3.5 million in direct research and development expenses mainly due to the progress of UBX1325 studies and $1.2 million in personnel costs due to reduction in force and $0.4 million in retention bonus accruals, offset by decreases of $0.7 million in facilities-related costs due to allocation to general and administrative expenses of net expenses on Brisbane and East Grand facilities which have been subleased, $0.2 million in employee stock based compensation forfeited from the reduction in force and $0.4 million in laboratory supplies.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.4 million, to $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $6.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $0.6 million in facilities-related costs, $0.3 million in recruitment expenses and $0.2 million in professional fees, offset by increases of $0.4 in personnel costs mainly due to reduction in force and $0.2 million in retention bonus accruals and $0.1 million in insurance expense.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements related to UNITY’s understanding of cellular senescence and the role it plays in diseases of aging, the potential for UNITY to develop therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, including for ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases, the potential for UNITY to successfully commence and complete clinical studies of UBX1325 for DME, AMD, and other ophthalmologic diseases, the expected timing of enrollment and results of the clinical trials in UBX1325, and UNITY’s expectations regarding the sufficiency of its cash runway. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the risk that the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic may continue to negatively impact the development of preclinical and clinical drug candidates, including delaying or disrupting the enrollment of patients in clinical trials, risks relating to the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, and risks relating to UNITY’s understanding of senescence biology. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of UNITY in general, see UNITY’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 10, 2022, as well as other documents that may be filed by UNITY from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Unity Biotechnology, Inc.
Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2022     2021  
    (Unaudited)  
Operating expenses:                
Research and development     12,461       8,717  
General and administrative     5,806       6,226  
Total operating expenses     18,267       14,943  
Loss from operations     (18,267 )     (14,943 )
Interest income     29       36  
Interest expense     (808 )     (775 )
Other income (expense), net     131       (74 )
Net loss     (18,915 )     (15,756 )
Other comprehensive (loss) gain                
Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable debt securities     (132 )     10  
Comprehensive loss   $ (19,047 )   $ (15,746 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.28 )   $ (0.29 )
Weighted-average number of shares used in
computing net loss per share, basic and
diluted		     67,528,552       54,169,349  
                 


Unity Biotechnology, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)

    March 31,     December 31,  
    2022     2021  
    (Unaudited)          
Assets                
Current Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 16,446     $ 32,905  
Short-term marketable securities     62,717       55,170  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,770       1,879  
Restricted cash     550       550  
Total current assets     81,483       90,504  
Property and equipment, net     9,308       9,942  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     20,706       21,286  
Long-term marketable securities           1,993  
Long-term restricted cash     896       896  
Other long-term assets     76       91  
Total assets   $ 112,469     $ 124,712  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 3,323     $ 1,985  
Accrued compensation     2,837       4,028  
Accrued and other current liabilities     6,692       6,370  
Deferred revenue     216       216  
Derivative liability related to debt           963  
Current portion of long-term debt     4,837       3,055  
Total current liabilities     17,905       16,617  
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     29,339       30,094  
Long-term debt, net     14,534       18,409  
Other long-term liabilities           23  
Total liabilities     61,778       65,143  
Commitments and contingencies                
Stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock     7       6  
Additional paid-in capital     469,799       459,631  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (176 )     (44 )
Accumulated deficit     (418,939 )     (400,024 )
Total stockholders’ equity     50,691       59,569  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 112,469     $ 124,712   
CONTACT: Media
Canale Communications
Jason Spark
jason.spark@canalecomm.com

Investor Contact 
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Joyce Allaire
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.