UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (UNITY) [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Thursday, May 7, 2020 after NASDAQ market close.

UNITY will not conduct a conference call in conjunction with the financial results press release.

About UNITY
UNITY is developing therapeutics to extend healthspan with an initial focus on cellular senescence. UNITY believes that the accumulation of senescent cells is a fundamental mechanism of aging and a driver of many common age-related diseases. Cellular senescence is a natural biological state in which a cell permanently halts division. As senescent cells accumulate with age, they begin secreting inflammatory factors, proteases, fibrotic factors, and growth factors, that disturb the tissue micro-environment. This collection of secreted proteins is referred to as the Senescence Associated Secretory Phenotype, or SASP. UNITY is developing senolytic medicines to eliminate senescent cells and thereby stop the production of the SASP, which UNITY believes addresses a root cause of age-related diseases. By stopping the production of the SASP at its source, UNITY believes senolytic medicines could slow, halt, or reverse diseases such as osteoarthritis and age-related eye diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors
Endurance Advisors
Peter Rahmer / Mike Zanoni
[email protected] / [email protected]

Media
Canale Communications
Jason Spark
[email protected]

