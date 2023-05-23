Nonprofit brings on seasoned housing professional to lead HSH program, serving foster and homeless youth in the Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unity Care, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing housing and support services to youth transitioning out of foster care, has announced the appointment of Gary Dumlao as the Director of Housing Acquisitions and Management in the organization’s Homelessness and Supportive Housing program. Unity Care’s HSH program provides permanent rental subsidies for qualifying participants between the ages of 18-24. As part of the program’s services, Unity Care provides housing location, coordination, housing-focused case management, subsidy administration, and life skills support.

With over 15 years of experience in multi-family property management and having held various positions throughout his career, Gary is well-positioned to bring significant value to Unity Care’s HSH program.

“I am pleased to welcome Gary to our leadership team,” said Chief Executive Officer Sheila Mitchell. “He brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in housing, acquisitions and property management that will help Unity Care continue our tremendous work in serving foster care youth and emerging adults in securing long term supportive housing.”

Gary’s qualifications include having completed his CCRM, CCAM, and Real Estate license, making him a highly qualified and accomplished professional in the field of housing acquisitions and management.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Unity Care, after many years working in the property management industry”, Gary shared. “I’m looking forward to utilizing my expertise and industry knowledge in order to help those who are in highest need of housing assistance.”

For more information about Unity Care and their programs, please visit their website at www.unitycare.org .

