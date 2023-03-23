San Jose-based non-profit Unity Care received a grant from the California State Coastal Conservancy to supplement the education of 80 foster and former foster youth participating in Unity Care’s housing and support programs

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unity Care, a nonprofit organization that provides housing and support services to youth in and exiting from foster care throughout California, was recently awarded a $100,000 grant by the California State Coastal Conservancy. The grant will work to fund a program known as The Seasons of Learning: Coastal Edition, which will connect youth in foster care to coastal activities that allow them to explore our state’s coasts while introducing key concepts of career exploration and nature conservation.

Funding from the Conservancy will allow Unity Care to connect 80 of the youth served by the agency across three of the regions in which Unity Care operates (San Francisco/East Bay Area, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, and Northern California) with monthly excursions that allow youth to learn about and explore California coasts.

On March 2, 2023, Unity Care held its first youth engagement trip of The Seasons of Learning: Coastal Edition program and brought 20 program participants to The California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco. Participants learned about California’s coastal environments, nature conservation, and possible career paths within conservation and preservation. After the visit to the Academy, one youth participant said, “if I could give this a million stars, I would!”

Unity Care, established in 1993, is a youth and family agency that offers safe and stable housing for youth and young adults aging out of the foster care system. The nationally accredited organization provides supportive services, through housing and other programs, to transitional foster-care youth aged 16-25 in El Dorado, Placer, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Nevada, and Monterey counties.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Rachel Willingham Phone: 425-270-9265 Email: rwillingham@unitycare.org