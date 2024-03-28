Unity encourages parents and adolescents to Stay on TASK during AIAW, April 1-5

Unity Stay on TASK infographic Tips to Stay on TASK on recommended adolescent and young adult vaccines

VENTNOR CITY, N.J., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UNITY® Consortium, a non-profit organization focused on preventive health and immunization for adolescents and young adults, is urging parents and young people to Stay on TASK during Adolescent Immunization Action Week (AIAW), April 1-5, 2024. AIAW is a national movement aimed at parents, adolescents and healthcare providers to ensure adolescents are up to date on well visits and recommended vaccines. Across the nation, organizations interested in the health of adolescents are participating in AIAW to help protect adolescents from vaccine-preventable illnesses.

Vaccination is critical to preventive health. UNITY survey research shows that while parents prioritize many day-to-day healthy behaviors for their teens, preventive health actions, such as annual well-visits with a healthcare provider and getting needed vaccines, are relatively less prioritized by parents and teens alike.

One reason may be that an increase in vaccine misinformation has led to vaccine hesitancy. UNITY’s research found that three-quarters of parents and teens believe there is a lot of misinformation about vaccines. Parents and teens recognize vaccine misinformation is a reality, but many feel that factual information isn’t easy to find or understand. Social media is the least trusted source of information, but the wide range of information communicated on social media raises concerns about vaccine safety and effectiveness. During AIAW, Unity is making tools and information available to combat vaccine misinformation.

To address these challenges, Unity wants parents to help adolescents and young adults stay healthy by Staying on TASK with vaccines. The letters in TASK are reminders of steps parents, caregivers and young people can take to get up to date on vaccines:

Trust credible resources – Look at multiple trustworthy sources. Clinical studies show vaccines are safe and effective.

Ask your healthcare provider – It’s normal to have questions about vaccines. Talk to your healthcare provider and include your adolescent in the conversation.

Schedule an appointment – It is safe to get multiple vaccines during one visit.

Know where to get vaccinated – The doctor’s office is a common place to get vaccines, but other trusted places include pharmacies, health clinics and school health fairs.

As AIAW kicks off, Unity offers activities and resources to support Adolescent Immunization Action Week efforts, including:

A graphic and video animation of Staying on TASK.

A national public service announcement (PSA) launching on Comcast channels and via PatientPoint® monitors in physician offices nationwide.

(PSA) launching on Comcast channels and via monitors in physician offices nationwide. A comprehensive, Spanish language digital and broadcast campaign on TelevisaUnivision including spotlights on Despierta América.

A webinar discussion on April 2 at 12:00PM ET featuring Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Rachel Levine, MD, Todd Wolynn, MD, co-founder of Shots Heard Around the World, and Jennifer Sanderson, parent, educator and member of the Unity Mom Advisory Council, and moderator Chelsea Clinton, DPhil, MPH, Vice Chair, Clinton Foundation.

“Adolescent immunization is vital to protect the health of our community as adolescents represent our future. With the increase in misinformation on the internet, it is more important than ever that families trust credible sources, ask questions and schedule time with their healthcare provider to get needed vaccines,” said Judy Klein, President of Unity Consortium. “That’s what Adolescent Immunization Action Week is about — taking action for the health of our young people.”

To learn more about Adolescent Immunization Action Week or access educational information and toolkits, visit unity4teenvax.org and follow the conversations on social media using the hashtag #AIAW24.

About Unity Consortium

Unity® Consortium is a non-profit organization that unites diverse groups around a common passion – the imperative to protect against all vaccine-preventable diseases to support lifelong health. Our members represent public and private organizations, industry, academia, healthcare providers, retailers and advocacy groups. As one strong voice, Unity Consortium addresses the unique challenges surrounding adolescent and young adult health, prevention and immunization. For more information, visit us as https://unity4teenvax.org and follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and YouTube , and like us on Facebook .

