Breaking News
Home / Top News / Unity FI Solutions Makes the Game With New CRVA Partnership

Unity FI Solutions Makes the Game With New CRVA Partnership

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unity FI Solutions, a leading provider of payment and software processing solutions, announced today a new partnership with the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) and Bojangles’ Coliseum, further positioning itself as one of the nation’s premier financial technology partners for cutting-edge clients.

Named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list in 2019 for the second year in a row, the seasoned team at Unity FI Solutions has worked hand-in-hand with key stakeholders at the CRVA and Bojangles’ Coliseum to deploy Unity’s Gamechanger product for food and drink preordering. This unique product will bring a new level of ordering convenience to event and game-day visitors including speedy order fulfillment and minimal wait times at concessions.

“It’s very clear in working with our new partners that they care tremendously for the Charlotte Checkers season ticket holders, customers, and community” said Stephen Contino, Co-founder of Unity FI Solutions. “We are proud to offer such a streamlined technology solution that enhances customer care throughout the in-game experience. And two local companies working together is always a plus; we take great pride in our shared hometown.”

Unity’s Gamechanger is currently the only in-seat ordering App serving coliseum venues in Charlotte. The team continues to roll-out to new properties each quarter furthering their top-notch technology footprint in the region.

“We are pleased to partner with local technology leader Unity FI Solutions as we continue to strive to deliver memorable and seamless customer experiences to each one of our guests,” said Zach Rutledge, General Manager of the Bojangles’ Entertainment Complex (home of Bojangles’ Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium). “With Unity’s Gamechanger streamlining the ordering process at Bojangles’ Coliseum, our guests will have more opportunities to be thoroughly impressed by our events as they enjoy great concessions.”

About Unity FI Solutions:

Unity FI Solutions is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based technology firm that delivers customized, secure and cost-effective electronic payment and collections solutions to clients in a wide range of industries. For more than a decade, Unity FI Solutions has brought innovative payment solutions to its clients with the goal of helping them improve their bottom lines and increase operational efficiencies.

About the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority:

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) works to deliver experiences that uniquely enrich the lives of our visitors and residents. Through leadership in destination development, marketing and venue management expertise, the CRVA leads efforts to maximize the region’s economic potential through visitor spending, creating jobs and opportunities for the community. Brands supported by the CRVA include the Charlotte Convention Center, Spectrum Center, Bojangles’ Entertainment Complex, NASCAR Hall of Fame, Charlotte Regional Film Commission and Visit Charlotte in conjunction with the region’s destination marketing brand. For more information, visit charlottesgotalot.com.

Contact:
Stephen Contino
(704) 329-0125
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.