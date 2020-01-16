Unity FI Solutions Makes the Game With New CRVA Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unity FI Solutions, a leading provider of payment and software processing solutions, announced today a new partnership with the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) and Bojangles’ Coliseum, further positioning itself as one of the nation’s premier financial technology partners for cutting-edge clients.

Named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list in 2019 for the second year in a row, the seasoned team at Unity FI Solutions has worked hand-in-hand with key stakeholders at the CRVA and Bojangles’ Coliseum to deploy Unity’s Gamechanger product for food and drink preordering. This unique product will bring a new level of ordering convenience to event and game-day visitors including speedy order fulfillment and minimal wait times at concessions.

“It’s very clear in working with our new partners that they care tremendously for the Charlotte Checkers season ticket holders, customers, and community” said Stephen Contino, Co-founder of Unity FI Solutions. “We are proud to offer such a streamlined technology solution that enhances customer care throughout the in-game experience. And two local companies working together is always a plus; we take great pride in our shared hometown.”

Unity’s Gamechanger is currently the only in-seat ordering App serving coliseum venues in Charlotte. The team continues to roll-out to new properties each quarter furthering their top-notch technology footprint in the region.

“We are pleased to partner with local technology leader Unity FI Solutions as we continue to strive to deliver memorable and seamless customer experiences to each one of our guests,” said Zach Rutledge, General Manager of the Bojangles’ Entertainment Complex (home of Bojangles’ Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium). “With Unity’s Gamechanger streamlining the ordering process at Bojangles’ Coliseum, our guests will have more opportunities to be thoroughly impressed by our events as they enjoy great concessions.”

About Unity FI Solutions:

Unity FI Solutions is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based technology firm that delivers customized, secure and cost-effective electronic payment and collections solutions to clients in a wide range of industries. For more than a decade, Unity FI Solutions has brought innovative payment solutions to its clients with the goal of helping them improve their bottom lines and increase operational efficiencies.

About the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority:



The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) works to deliver experiences that uniquely enrich the lives of our visitors and residents. Through leadership in destination development, marketing and venue management expertise, the CRVA leads efforts to maximize the region’s economic potential through visitor spending, creating jobs and opportunities for the community. Brands supported by the CRVA include the Charlotte Convention Center, Spectrum Center, Bojangles’ Entertainment Complex, NASCAR Hall of Fame, Charlotte Regional Film Commission and Visit Charlotte in conjunction with the region’s destination marketing brand. For more information, visit charlottesgotalot.com .

