Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Unity FI Solutions Named One of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for Third Year in a Row

Unity FI Solutions Named One of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for Third Year in a Row

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On August 13th INC. magazine revealed that Unity FI Solutions, a leading provider in the payment providing and software processing solutions industry, ranked for the third consecutive year in a row on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Now in its 39th year, the list continues to set the standard for smart growth and success across a myriad of industries. Focusing on smaller, independent organizations setting the standard for excellence in their fields, the list is both a business and cultural honor.

The team at Unity FI Solutions has always been at the forefront of innovating products and services in the financial technology and payment processing markets, and their 2019 fiscal year was no exception. Serving a wide variety of verticals which include Childcare and Education, Banking and Financial Services, Software Technologies, as well as, Professional, Collegiate and High School Sports, Unity FI Solutions continues set the tone for success both regionally and nationally.

“The Unity FI Solutions team is honored to be named as one of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies on the Inc. 5000 Annual List for the third year running,” said co-founders Dan Miller and Stephen Contino. “This award highlights the hard work, innovative products and outstanding service our team showcases each and every day to our family of customers.”

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years. 

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About Unity FI Solutions:

Unity FI Solutions is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based technology firm that delivers customized, secure and cost-effective electronic payment and collections solutions to clients in a wide range of industries. For more than a decade, Unity FI Solutions has brought innovative payment solutions to its clients with the goal of helping them improve their bottom lines and increase operational efficiencies.

Contact:
Stephen Contino
(704) 329-0125
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.