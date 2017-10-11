Unity FI Solutions Partners With FileSolve to Create an Innovative “Lockbox” Product

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unity FI Solutions, a leading provider of payment and software processing solutions, announced today a new partnership agreement with fellow Charlotte, N.C.-based FileSolve. This partnership will provide both companies the opportunity to roll out a new financial lockbox product designed to increase operational efficiencies all while providing businesses best-in-class payments outsourcing solutions.

Unity FI Solutions will be working hand-in-hand with FileSolve leadership to drive this custom technology solution forward. Both organizations will seek to leverage Unity FI Solutions’ payments processing product line with FileSolve’s best-in-class business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions to create an entirely new remote solution for small to mid-size market banks, healthcare and third-party providers. The new partnership will provide options for wholesale, retail and medical lockbox processing, including data capture capability, to provide accounting departments with more actionable data and better tracking of exceptions.

“The Unity FI Solutions team is delighted to partner with FileSolve in expanding and augmenting their diverse product line for middle market and regional banking clients,” said Dan Miller, co-founder of Unity FI. “This partnership will allow Unity FI Solutions to flex our technology-based muscles by collaborating with FileSolve leadership and other industry experts to ensure a seamless hand-off between the two in support of their mutual clients.”

FileSolve has served healthcare, commercial, industrial, financial, higher education, and government industries for over 40 years. Experts in document management and conversion, FileSolve deeply understands the needs of an evolving operational and data-driven financial landscape.

“I am thrilled to be able to provide such product offering through our new partnership with Unity FI Solutions,” said Karen Ruff, Director, BPO Operations. “We’ve always prided ourselves on proactively meeting the needs of our ever-changing client base through our own expertise, and now through providing exclusive software and technology solutions from key partners. This collaboration will create a more efficient, value-driven alternative to many business process and outsourcing solutions, all while providing our customers with more payment conversion options.”

About Unity FI Solutions:

Unity FI Solutions is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based technology firm that delivers customized, secure and cost-effective electronic payment and collections solutions to clients in a wide range of industries. For more than a decade, Unity FI Solutions has brought innovative payment solutions to its clients with the goal of helping them improve their bottom lines and increase operational efficiencies.

About FileSolve

A leading provider of information governance solutions, FileSolve is a division of Patterson Pope and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. FileSolve’s electronic content management (ECM) and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions and services address enterprise wide, complex information management needs. The company has served healthcare, commercial/ industrial, financial, higher education, and government industries for over 40 years.

