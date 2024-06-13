West Des Moines, Iowa, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UnityPoint Health® has named Dr. Gregory R. Johnson as Chief Medical Officer of the organization, effective July 8, 2024.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Johnson will lead UnityPoint Health’s provider workforce and enterprise-wide initiatives focused on quality of care, patient experience, safety, care coordination and service line development.

Dr. Johnson comes to UnityPoint Health with more than 15 years of clinical executive experience, most recently as Chief Executive Officer – Hospital Medicine and Chief Health Equity and Diversity Officer at Sound Physicians in Tacoma, Wash., a multispecialty medical group practicing community-based medicine in 400-plus hospitals across 45 states. He also served as Chief Medical Officer – Hospital Medicine and Chief Medical Officer – Gulf Region while at Sound Physicians.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Johnson to our organization, as he is a strategic, forward-thinking leader who is committed to delivering exceptional, compassionate care to our patients and communities,” said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Scott Kizer.

“I look forward to joining the UnityPoint Health team,” said Dr. Johnson. “My experience is grounded in finding ways to improve quality outcomes, address health inequity and support clinicians – so we can truly meet the needs of each community.”

Dr. Johnson is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the McGovern School of Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. He completed his residency training in both internal medicine and family practice at the Ochsner Clinic in New Orleans, where he also served as chief resident.

CONTACT: Kevin Kirkpatrick UnityPoint Health 5154187426 [email protected]