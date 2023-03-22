West Des Moines, IA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the second consecutive year, UnityPoint Health® has been recognized as one of the top places to work in healthcare in the country by a national industry publication.

This week, Becker’s Healthcare included UnityPoint Health on their 2023 list of “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare”. The list highlights hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that are committed to advocating for diversity in the workplace, promoting work-life balance, and boosting employee engagement.

UnityPoint Health, which provides care across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin, is the only health system in Iowa and Wisconsin to be named to this year’s list and is one of only a handful of health systems in Illinois to be included.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a top place to work for the second consecutive year,” said UnityPoint Health Chief Human Resources Officer Aaron Gillingham. “We have spent the last several years really focused on building a strong, values-oriented culture for our entire enterprise. This work was led by our amazing team members and has become a part of everything we do at UnityPoint Health.”

In naming UnityPoint Health to this year’s list, Becker’s Healthcare said, “Over the past several years, UnityPoint Health has made a concentrated effort to invest in its team members, not only through traditional benefits, but also through opportunities for personal growth and development, recognition and well-being resources.”

Being named to the 2023 Becker’s Healthcare list is the latest in a series of top workplace recognitions UnityPoint Health has received over the last two years.

For individuals interested in joining the UnityPoint Health team, search for open career opportunities at unitypoint.org/joinourteam.

