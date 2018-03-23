Universal and GAK Korea announce co-branded UVair fuel and services card

HOUSTON, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. and Global A.K.Co. Ltd (GAK Korea) announced the launch of a new co-branded UVair fuel and services card. The new card leverages the strengths of both organizations to offer GAK Korea clients preferred pricing on fuel and services globally. UVair is the fueling services division of Universal®.

“We’ve enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Universal® for many years and this project will help take our relationship to the next level. This co-branded UVair card will benefit our clients by providing additional value and savings while also providing a strong growth opportunity for both GAK Korea and Universal,” said Michael J. Ross, President of U.S. Operations, GAK Korea.

GAK Korea is a specialized company providing diverse services related to aviation and logistics. Its offices are located in the ramp-side of Gimpo (RKSS) and Incheon (RKSI) International Airports and offers services at all Korean airports.

“Our relationship with GAK Korea has yielded significant success thus far in support of our customers’ mission,” said Dave Diulus, President, UVair. “Working with GAK Korea we’ve grown our customer base and opened doors to additional growth to support our clients in Korea and throughout the region. Moving forward, we anticipate further strengthening our relationship with GAK Korea, as we identify additional ways to reduce our clients’ operating risk and stress.”

About GAK Korea

GAK Korea is Korea’s premier handling company offering a full range of services from diplomatic permits, handling, fuel, VIP escort, assisting in aircraft procurement and sales plus much more at 17 locations in Korea. The company was originally established by Mr. C.Y. Kim, who has well over 25 years of experience supporting the aviation industry throughout the Pacific region and has a vision of providing aviation excellence globally. GAK’s United States Headquarters is located in Los Angeles, CA and directed by Mr. Michael J. Ross who has over 45 years of aviation experience.

About Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. You’re counted on to make every trip a success, but you don’t have to do it alone. Reduce your operating risk and stress by accessing a global community of resources dedicated to helping you prepare for unforeseen events, navigate the ever-changing regulatory environment, and manage your stakeholders’ expectations. Keep your organization moving and ensure mission success with complete and customized trip management services – coordinated through your dedicated trip support team, or online and on your Apple® iPad® via uvGO. For more information, contact worldwide sales at +1 (800) 231-5600 ext. 3300 (North America) or +1 (713) 944-1622 ext. 3300 (Worldwide).

Media Contact:

Laura Garza

+1 (713) 947-5788

[email protected]