Universal Aviation expanding in Dominican Republic

Ground handling support coming to six additional airports along with new Ops Center

Universal Aviation Dominican Republic

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Universal Aviation Dominican Republic, a member of Universal Aviation, the worldwide ground handling division of Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc., announced that it is expanding its footprint in the Dominican Republic.

A newly signed commercial agreement with Assist Air, a member of the Caribbean Holding Group, expands Universal Aviation Dominican Republic’s state-of-the-art ground handling support services for corporate and private aviation operators to six international airports in the Dominican Republic. Caribbean Holding Group, is the holding company of Caribbean Catering Services, and Aviam LTD, the largest provider of under-the-wing services in the Dominican Republic.

The additional airports now covered include Punta Cana (MDPC), Samaná (MDCY), Santo Domingo (MDSD), Santiago (MDST), Puerto Plata (MDPP), and Barahona (MDBH). In addition to La Romana and Joaquin Balaguer where Universal Aviation Dominican Republic has been operating since 2016.

“We are thrilled to work with Assist Air and Aviam to now be able to provide the highest levels of standards and service for business aviation operators at even more locations within the Dominican Republic,” said Greg Evans, Chairman, Universal®.

Universal Aviation Dominican Republic, which opened in 2016, will also be opening a new Operations Control Center at Santo Domingo Airport (MDJB).

“Through our venture with Assist Air, we will create a completely new experience on the ground at arrival, but the enhancement in our customers’ experience will begin before that thanks to our new Ops Control Center. The new ops center, which will be opening this December, will lower operators’ risk and stress by coordinating all their needs in the Dominican Republic in one location, including permits, ground support, catering and transportation,” said Adolfo Aragon, Senior Vice President, Latin America and Caribbean, Universal®.

