Universal launches World Cup 2018 planning website; Will have Russian experts available at NBAA2017

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. (exhibit #C10431) has launched a 2018 Russia World Cup planning website (www.universalweather.com/russia2018) and will have experts from Universal Aviation Russia available at NBAA2017 to help discuss planning strategies for operators planning on attending the event.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce8d89c4-aa27-4dbc-98e4-98be744690f3

The 2018 Russia World Cup will take place from June 14 through July 15 at 11 locations throughout the country. The opening ceremony and final match will take place in Moscow. Currently, it’s estimated that 3 million visitors will attend the games which will increase congestion at many airports.

“Operators should begin pre-planning for this event, as the increased traffic will limit services such as parking and hotels, and create delays at the airports themselves,” explained Dmitry Konovalov, General Director, Universal Aviation Russia. “Based on our experience with previous high-traffic events like the 2014 World Cup and the Sochi Winter Olympics, we anticipate NOTAMs will be issued 3-6 months prior to the event and slots will be allocated 2-3 weeks before the opening ceremony.”

The Universal 2018 Russia World Cup resource center will be updated as information changes and will include: permit requirements, flight planning details, visa considerations, airport information, NOTAMs, and information on securing third-party providers for fuel, handling, catering and security.

“In most cases, parking at primary airports will be permitted for a maximum of two hours. Be ready to relocate or plan on multiple flights,” said Konovalov. “To help you avoid the risk and stress associated with traveling to such a high-traffic event, our Universal Aviation Russia team will be on the ground 24/7, providing supervision and personal assistance at all key airports throughout the country.”

NBAA2017 attendees with questions about operating to the 2018 Russia World Cup are encouraged to visit Universal exhibit #C10431 to speak with Konovalov or one of the planning experts. For more information, please visit www.universalweather.com/russia2018 and the Universal Operational Insight Blog on operating to Russia at www.universalweather.com/blog/tag/russia.

About Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc.

You’re counted on to make every trip a success, but you don’t have to do it alone. Reduce your operating risk and stress by accessing a global community of resources dedicated to helping you prepare for unforeseen events, navigate the ever-changing regulatory environment, and manage your stakeholders’ expectations. Keep your organization moving and ensure mission success with complete and customized trip management services – coordinated through your dedicated trip support team, or online and on your Apple® iPad® via uvGO. For more information, contact worldwide sales at +1 (800) 231-5600 ext. 3300 (North America) or +1 (713) 944-1622 ext. 3300 (Worldwide).

Apple and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. is not endorsed, sponsored, affiliated with or otherwise authorized by Apple Inc.

Media Contact:

Louis Smyth

+1 (713) 306-3269

[email protected]