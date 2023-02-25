BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Universal Media Group (UMGP), an emerging producer and distributor of both short and long-form content, is pleased to announce the expansion of multiple business verticals. Through programming created under the UMGP banner, targeted program acquisitions, and aggressive national marketing campaigns, the company is excited about the development of multiple new revenue verticals while continuing to develop its current in-house projects.

Universal continues to add to its strong distribution network. The company has delivered shows for many of Hollywood’s biggest studios and recently created additional distribution relationships, which will expand the depth and reach of its content library, a demonstration of the company’s ability to reach a wide audience and appeal to a diverse array of content consumers.

“Before the Fame” hosted by Mike Sherman, takes viewers back to the early days of today’s biggest celebrities. The show features never-before-seen footage taking you down memory lane to the beginning of the careers of today’s brightest stars, tracking their success to where it all began! The show brings you never-before-seen footage of each celebrity’s rise to the top. Mike will sit down with friends, business associates, producers, songwriters, publicists, coaches, managers, DJs, bodyguards, and classmates, while on many occasions, Mike will join the celebrities themselves with one-on-one interviews! This season Before the Fame is expanding the franchise with an “Influencers Edition” speaking to some of today’s most popular social influencers, today’s internet celebrities. This franchise expansion will be sure to put millions of viewers in front of Before the Fame.

Another product vertical expansion is a joint venture project called Universal Streams, an OTT streaming platform for indie creators. The first in-house production will be a stock, crypto, blockchain, NFT, and gaming-centric news network spanning markets across the globe. We are excited about the attention this will bring to our company. We will leverage our combined networks to reach tens of millions of content consumers via Universal Streams. Our reach will be extensive with this first-of-its-kind streaming network.

The Universal Streams audience will join us for Real-Time News · Personal Finance · Economic Outlooks · Markets · updates on Market Manipulation · Educational Content · Lifestyle Shows· Real Estate · Technology · NFT Community News· Metaverse Movers, Gaming Industry, and More. Universal Media Group is constantly expanding its content library and its business scope by actively broadening sales channels, both domestic and international, for its already existing content library as well as new productions. The company focuses on 4K productions and programming. Currently listed on the OTC Market, Universal is in the process of uplisting to the OTCQB prior to the submittal of its listing application to the NASDAQ by the end of its 2022-2023 fiscal year. It also expects to announce a special digital dividend and listing on a nationally recognized blockchain exchange. About Universal Media Group Universal Media Group (UMGP) is a publicly traded Digital Media Production company. Universal creates an eclectic array of content, including national television network celebrity programming, streaming financial news, and opinion shows. The company will continue to pursue strategic business investments, partnerships, and acquisitions that will ultimately increase profitability and expand the company’s reach, focus, and portfolio of business assets.

For further information, visit: https://umgp.com

Media Details:



Company Name: Universal Media Group

Contact Phone Number: 561.908.3333

Contact Email Address: info@umediagroupinc.com

Address: 1199 S Federal Hwy, Suite 111, Boca Raton Fl 33432

CONTACT: Mike Sherman Universal Media Group info at umediagroupinc.com