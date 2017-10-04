Universal Private Transport doubles reach in first year

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Since its launch at NBAA2016, Universal Private Transport, the global ground transportation service joint venture of Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. with its long-time security partner FAM International, has doubled its global reach and is now providing service at more than 900 airports around the world.

An independent company, Universal Private Transport, combines the worldwide business aviation trip management and logistical knowledge of Universal® with the international ground transportation network of FAM.

“We launched Universal Private Transport because of the risk and stress this critical service was adding to our customers’ missions,” said Greg Evans, Chairman, Universal. “Over the last year, we’ve seen tremendous growth of this new company and have continued to add new locations to where we can offer this service. We’re now servicing 900+ ICAOS, covering 75 percent of all countries in the world.

“What we’ve learned is that because of the complexity of business aviation missions, there is on average nearly four different ground transportation requests per trip. What our clients really like is having one contact number for all of their ground transportation requests, no matter how many stops they have. With Universal Private Transport, they know they will get the right car, on time and that when plans change, there’s no ripple effect because we see the entire scope of the mission and adjust accordingly.”

Universal Private Transport allows users to make ground transport arrangements and changes via phone, e-mail, SMS, or online. They can also manage preferences for receiving confirmations, driver details, and updates for passengers and anyone else on their team. Currently, Universal Private Transport is on pace to deliver a 99.5 percent on-time delivery of all ground transport requests in 2017.

“In today’s world, it’s important to know who your driver is,” explained Brian Leek, CEO, FAM International. “Through our global network of crew and VIP ground transportation and our security expertise, you can be assured that when you use Universal Private Transport, you will always have professional, courteous drivers, and clear communications from licensed and insured providers. And we’re continuing to refine our driver list based on our own internal performance reviews and feedback we receive from our clients, making sure only the very best drivers are in our network.”

For more information on Universal Private Transport, visit them at NBAA at Universal exhibit # C10431.

About FAM International

Since 1997, multinational corporations, governments, and at-risk individuals have called on FAM International Security for specialized security solutions. FAM provides services for over 45 of the US Fortune 100 Companies and industry leading multinational companies from Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. FAM has supported projects in over 116 countries, many in high threat regions of the world including Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Central and South America, and Eastern Europe. Learn more at: www.faminternational.com.

About Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc.

You’re counted on to make every trip a success, but you don’t have to do it alone. Reduce your operating risk and stress by accessing a global community of resources dedicated to helping you prepare for unforeseen events, navigate the ever-changing regulatory environment, and manage your stakeholders’ expectations. Keep your organization moving and ensure mission success with complete and customized trip management services – coordinated through your dedicated trip support team, or online and on your Apple® iPad® via uvGO. For more information, contact worldwide sales at +1 (800) 231-5600 ext. 3300 (North America) or +1 (713) 944-1622 ext. 3300 (Worldwide).

Apple and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. is not endorsed, sponsored, affiliated with or otherwise authorized by Apple Inc.

