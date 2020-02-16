Universal Studios Beijing to open to public as scheduled in 2021: Beijing government

The Universal Studios Beijing is expected to open to public in May 2021 as scheduled despite the current coronavirus outbreak, an official at the Beijing municipal government told a news briefing on Sunday.
