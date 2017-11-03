University of Advancing Technology (UAT) Foundation and Warriors Heart Foundations Partner for Veterans Day Open House and Silent Auction

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — University of Advancing Technology (UAT) Foundation and Warriors Heart Foundation are thrilled to host a Veterans Day Open House and Silent Auction Fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6-9 p.m., at UAT’s Tempe campus.

The UAT Foundation invites active military, reservists, veterans, and first responders to the Veterans Day Open House and Silent Auction to celebrate our military locally and to learn more about cyber security. As a military-friendly school, UAT is excited to host a military-centric open house and information session for military personal interested in technology education.

This open house will offer prospective military students the opportunity to learn about our unique degree programs, tour our technology-infused campus, connect with faculty, learn about scholarships/financial aid, and meet with campus staff.

The service, dedication and sacrifices made by the men and women serving in the United States military are recognized by UAT. Whether you are on active duty, are a reservist or are a veteran, UAT has a variety of program offerings, learning delivery options and financial aid opportunities that will allow you to achieve your educational goals.

The UAT Foundation is a scholarship foundation that seeks to locate and deliberately nurture individuals whose talents will make the world stronger through the creation of technology, ethically applied in society. Through scholarships designed to foster the learning of UAT students, the UAT Foundation exists to support the next generation of the change agents our world needs.

The Warriors Heart Foundation seeks to assist military, veterans and first responders in accessing PTSD, alcohol and chemical dependency treatment at Warriors Heart with a mission to provide treatment for those who put their lives on the line for our safety. The WH Foundation works tirelessly to assist those who put their lives on the line for us every day in their time of greatest need.

Your generous contribution will assist the UAT Foundation and the Warriors Heart Foundation in raising the funding that is critical to supporting our veterans and first responders into the next stage of their lives. Because both Foundations are 501(c)3 organizations, all donations are tax deductible.

About Warriors Heart (Bandera, Texas):

Warriors Heart provides a peer-to peer based solution to help the over 13.3 million American Warriors (Military, Veterans, Law Enforcement and First Responders) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) in a private, 40-bed facility. Along with a 28-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart will soon have the option of Day Treatment, Outpatient, and Sober Living (60-Day Minimum). With decades of experience in addiction healing, military service and law enforcement, the 3 Warriors Heart Founders (CEO Josh Lannon, former Law Enforcement Officer Lisa Lannon and former Special Forces Tom Spooner) are leading the team on this special mission of warriors healing warriors. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (844-448-2567) answered by warriors. http://warriorsheart.com

About UAT:

University of Advancing Technology (UAT) is an elite, private technology University in Tempe, Arizona, focused on educating students in advancing technology who desire to innovate for our future. Our technology infused, urban campus is a technology nexus; a collection of technophiles, tech geeks and mavens of the digital world that evolve into top technology executives, master programmers, cyber warriors, forensic sleuths, robotic engineers, interactive filmmakers, and game innovators for entertainment and government animation applications.

www.uat.edu

CONTACT: CONTACT: Lauren Fach, UAT Public Relations [email protected] 480.351.7889