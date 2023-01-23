TIFTON, Ga. and WALL, N.J., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced that the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC), one of 26 University System of Georgia members, has selected its PortalGuard IDaaS® platform. PortalGuard’s cloud-based Identity as a Service (IDaaS) solution supports over 3 million users, including students, faculty, staff, and administration at over 200 higher education institutions. PortalGuard delivers the highest levels of security with unmatched integration flexibility and authentication options, including biometrics.

Massive amounts of data stored by colleges and universities make them frequent targets of cybercriminals. To protect it against these threats, ABAC sought to expand its enterprise-wide IAM framework to provide more secure and frictionless access to institutional systems and critical data. PortalGuard IDaaS significantly improves security with multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) for campus-wide applications, such as Microsoft 365 and Ellucian Banner. PortalGuard also substantially reduces help desk costs with self-service password reset capabilities, delivering immediate return on investment.

“Universities and colleges generally want to promote an open culture which can create vulnerability to cyber attacks they’re often not prepared to avoid,” said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key – PortalGuard. “BIO-key’s robust PortalGuard IDaaS platform delivers a secure, flexible, and cost-effective solution to address these challenges.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). The words “estimate,” “project,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology and identity access management industries; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

Engage with BIO-key: Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/ LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR StockTwits: BIO_keyIR

BIO-key Media Contact:

Sarah Barsch

Matter Communications

BIO-key@matternow.com

914-260-3158